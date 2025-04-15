PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 31

The 31st match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Tuesday, April 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Punjab Kings have done well under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. They are sixth in the points table with three victories in five games. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have won three of their six matches.

These two teams have played a total of 33 head-to-head matches. Kolkata Knight Riders have won 21 matches while Punjab Kings have won 12 matches.

PBKS vs KKR Match Details

The 31st match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 15 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

PBKS vs KKR, 31st Match

Date and Time: 15th April 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh

Pitch Report

The pitch at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh is a belter with a lot of opportunities for batters. Pacers are usually more crucial than spinners in night matches at this venue.

The last match played at this venue was between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, where a total of 420 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

Ad

PBKS vs KKR Form Guide

PBKS - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

KKR - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

PBKS vs KKR Probable Playing XI

PBKS Playing XI

Lockie Ferguson is injured

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera (impact)

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Ad

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora (impact)

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 133 runs in the last five matches. Quinton de Kock is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He has garnered 141 runs in the last six matches.

Ad

Batters

Shreyas Iyer

Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Shreyas Iyer is in exceptional form. He has already smashed 250 runs in the last five matches. Priyansh Arya is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine and Glenn Maxwell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Sunil Narine will open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has scored 125 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last five matches. Marcus Stoinis is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Ad

Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Arshdeep Singh has taken 7 wickets in the last five matches. Harshit Rana is another good bowler for today's match.

PBKS vs KKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is one of the most crucial picks from Kolkata Knight Riders as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 125 runs and picked up 5 wickets in the last five matches of the tournament.

Ad

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is one of the most crucial picks from the Punjab Kings squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 250 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs KKR, 31st Match

Shreyas Iyer

Sunil Narine

Ajinkya Rahane

Priyansh Arya

Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to assist the batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Singh, Q de Kock

Ad

Batters: S Iyer, P Arya, A Rahane, N Wadhera

All-rounders: S Narine, G Maxwell

Bowlers: A Singh, N Rana, V Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Singh, Q de Kock

Ad

Batters: S Iyer, P Arya, A Rahane, N Wadhera, R Singh, S Singh

All-rounders: S Narine

Bowlers: A Singh, N Rana

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More