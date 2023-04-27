PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 38

The 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday, April 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PBKS vs LSG Dream11 prediction.

Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have similar records to show for their efforts this season, winning four out of seven matches so far.

While Punjab have done well in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, Lucknow come into the game on the back of a disappointing loss at the hands of the Gujarat Titans at home. Despite the loss, the Super Giants will start as the favorites owing to a well-balanced side led by KL Rahul.

However, they will be wary of Punjab's depth with the likes of Liam Livingstone and Arshdeep Singh slowly finding their groove.

With both sides eyeing their fifth win of the season, a cracking game is on the cards in Mohali.

PBKS vs LSG Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 38

Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns in the 38th match of IPL 2023 in Mohali on Friday, April 28. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023, Match 38

Date and Time: April 28th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2023: 5 best finishers in IPL 2023 so far

PBKS vs LSG pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 38

The average first-innings score at the venue this season reads 176, indicating a good batting track. Mohali's only evening fixture saw the Gujarat Titans chase down 153 in the last over. The same game saw pacers account for eight out of 12 wickets, holding them in good stead. Although two out of three matches this season in Mohali have been won by the side batting first, chasing will be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Record in IPL 2023 at the PCA Stadium, Mohali

1st-innings score: 176

2nd-innings score: 150

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 2

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 1

PBKS vs LSG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Punjab Kings injury/team news

Shikhar Dhawan is doubtful for this game.

Punjab Kings probable playing 11

Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matt Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran (c), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Lucknow Super Giants probable playing 11

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Naveen ul Haq/Mark Wood and Yash Thakur/Amit Mishra.

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (7 matches, 171 runs, SR: 185.87)

Nicholas Pooran has been in decent form in this IPL, scoring 171 runs in seven matches. Although he had a bad outing against Gujarat Titans, Pooran is striking at 185.87 batting in the middle order.

With Pooran capable of scoring quick runs consistently, he is a good addition to your PBKS vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Prabhsimran Singh (7 matches, 159 runs, Average: 22.71)

Prabhsimran Singh has blown hot and cold this season, scoring 159 runs at an average of 22.71. He has gotten off to brisk starts at the top of the order with a strike rate of 159 also holding him in good stead.

With Prabhsimran likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a top pick for your PBKS vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Marcus Stoinis (7 matches, 144 runs, SR: 145.45)

Marcus Stoinis has also had his moments in the IPL this season. He has 144 runs in seven matches with a strike rate of 145.45. He has also picked up four wickets in seven matches and has seemingly taken up a more prominent role with the ball of late.

Given his skill set, Stoinis is a good pick for your PBKS vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (7 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 15.69)

Arshdeep Singh is one of the top wicket-takers in the IPL this season, picking up 13 wickets in seven matches. He is averaging 15.69 with the ball and comes into the game on the back of a four-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians.

With Arshdeep in sublime form this season, he is a must-have in your PBKS vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

PBKS vs LSG match captain and vice-captain choices

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has found his run-scoring touch in recent matches, albeit at a less-than-ideal strike rate. Rahul has 262 runs in seven matches with a couple of fifties to his name as well.

With Rahul having a decent record in Mohali, he is a top captaincy choice for your PBKS vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran has been a brilliant stand-in captain for the Punjab Kings. He has 142 runs and five wickets to his name in seven matches, including a player-of-the-match performance against the Mumbai Indians.

Given his skillset and form, Curran is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your PBKS vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats KL Rahul 262 runs in 7 matches Ravi Bishnoi 8 wickets in 7 matches Sam Curran 142 runs, 5 wickets in 7 matches Prabhsimran Singh 159 runs in 7 matches Arshdeep Singh 13 wickets in 7 matches

PBKS vs LSG match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 38

Ravi Bishnoi has been decent with the ball for the Super Giants, picking up eight wickets in seven matches. Although he did not have the best of outings against Gujarat, Bishnoi has been fairly economical with the ball.

With Bishnoi capable of holding his own against both left and right-handed batters, he is a good pick for your PBKS vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, click here!

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Harpreet Bhatia, KL Rahul (c)

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (vc)

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, KL Rahul (vc)

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (c), Sam Curran

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

Poll : 0 votes