5 best finishers in IPL 2023 so far

We are at the halfway mark of the league stage in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. After 35 matches, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are leading the points table with five wins and two losses from seven games. Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) also have 10 points, but they are below CSK in the net run rate scenario.

Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) all have eight points each. Mumbai Indians (six points), Kolkata Knight Riders (four points), Sunrisers Hyderabad (four points), and Delhi Capitals (four points) are in the bottom half of the IPL 2023 points table at the halfway mark of the league stage.

The 35 games have witnessed some fantastic individual performances. Among them, a number of finishers have played significant roles in their respective franchises.

In this feature, we pick the five best finishers from the first half of the league stage in IPL 2023.

#1 Shimron Hetmyer - Rajasthan Royals

Shimron Hetmyer has been brilliant for Rajasthan. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Shimron Hetmyer has been absolutely sensational for RR in IPL 2023. In seven matches, he has hammered 188 runs at an average of 62.67 and a strike rate of 166.37.

His best effort came while chasing 178 against GT when he smashed 56* off 26 balls to lift Rajasthan to a three-wicket win in the last over.

Hetmyer has been amazingly consistent, contributing 36 off 18 against Punjab Kings, 39* off 21 against Delhi Capitals, and 30* off 18 against Chennai Super Kings.

#2 Rinku Singh - Kolkata Knight Riders

Rinku Singh’s stunning effort against GT will be hard to forget. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Even as KKR have struggled for form and rhythm, Rinku Singh has lifted their hopes more than once. In seven matches, the aggressive left-handed batter has scored 233 runs at an average of 58.25 and a strike rate of 148.

Against Gujarat Titans, Rinku played what can arguably be described as the knock of the tournament so far. He clobbered Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in the last over to lift the team to an improbable win.

Rinku has also registered scores of 46 against RCB, 58* against SRH, and 53* against CSK.

#3 David Miller - Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans batter David Miller. (Pic: iplt20.com)

David Miller seems to be carrying on for GT from where he left off last season.

The South African batter, who missed the franchise’s first match due to international commitments, has smashed 148 runs in six games at an average of 49.33 and a strike rate of 146.53.

The southpaw clubbed 46 off only 22 balls in the win over Mumbai Indians, featuring in a terrific stand with Abhinav Manohar. He also contributed 46 off 30 against the Rajasthan Royals and 31* off 16 against the Delhi Capitals.

#4 Jitesh Sharma - Punjab Kings

PBKS’ keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Hard-hitting keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has been among the bright spots for PBKS in what has been a mixed half for them in the league stage of IPL 2023. He has come in towards the end overs and has played some scintillating cameos.

In seven matches, Sharma has slammed 145 runs at a strike rate of 149.48. Sharma clubbed 41 off only 27 balls in Punjab’s loss at the hands of Bangalore. In the win over Mumbai, he contributed 25 off seven deliveries with the aid of four sixes.

The 29-year-old also chipped in with swift 20s against Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Kolkata.

#5 Nicholas Pooran - Lucknow Super Giants

Nicholas Pooran has had an impressive IPL 2023 campaign. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Nicholas Pooran has had his struggles in the IPL in the past, but in the ongoing season, he has looked a lot more at home. Given a finisher’s role in the lower-middle order by LSG, he has flourished.

In seven matches, the Windies batter has scored 171 runs at an impressive strike rate of 185.86. Pooran was the Player of the Match for his 19-ball 62 as Lucknow chased down 213 against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The southpaw also smashed 36 off 21 vs Delhi, 32 off 18 against CSK, and 29 off 20 against Rajasthan.

Special mention: Tim David (Mumbai Indians) and Rahul Tewatia (Gujarat Titans)

Tim David and Rahul Tewatia have also done a handy job as finishers for Mumbai and Gujarat, respectively.

David has contributed 113 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 143.03, chipping in with some crucial cameos.

Tewatia, on the other hand, has finished off a couple of games in his inimitable style this season. He struck a six and a four to lift GT to victory over CSK. The left-handed batter also hit the winning boundary against Punjab in the last over. In the game against MI, he came in and clobbered 20* off five with the help of three sixes.

Did we miss out on any names? Do let us know in the comments section.

