PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 26, 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Kings (MI) will face off in their respective last league match of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 26, in Jaipur. This is a crucial match for both franchises, with the winner set to earn a spot in Qualifier 1.

Both PBKS and MI have qualified for the playoffs, but the final standings are yet to be decided. Gujarat Titans (GT) are at the top of the points table currently with 18 points. Punjab Kings have 17 points, and a win over Mumbai Indians will see them overtake GT to take the top spot.

Meanwhile, MI have 16 points, but their net run rate is far better than GT, and thus a win over PBKS will make them the league leaders. Moreover, the winner of this game is assured of a top-two finish, irrespective of the result of the game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants on May 27.

With so much at stake, here's a quick look at the three players who can prove to be differentials in your Dream11 fantasy team for the IPL 2025 contest between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians.

#3 Nehal Wadhera (PBKS) (BAT)

A majority of Dream11 users are focused on Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer when the Punjab Kings play in IPL 2025. The three batters feature in the top order, and have consistently delivered the goods this season.

While Arya, Singh and Iyer are among the popular picks, Nehal Wadhera could emerge as a surprise performer. When the Punjab Kings played against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur earlier this month, Wadhera hit a match-winning half-century.

The upcoming match between PBKS and MI will be played in Jaipur as well. Hence, including Wadhera in the fantasy team may not be a bad move.

#2 Mitchell Santner (MI) (ALL)

Mitchell Santner has proven to be a game-changer with the ball for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. The New Zealand all-rounder finally got consistent chances to play in the IPL, and produced multiple match-winning performances.

In MI's last match against the Delhi Capitals, Santner returned with dream figures of 3/11 in four overs. The pitch in Jaipur has favored the spinners a bit, which is why Santner can prove to be a difference-maker in Dream11 contests.

#1 Harpreet Brar (PBKS) (BOWL)

It is a little surprising to note that only 26.03% of Dream11 users (at the time of writing) have picked Harpreet Brar in their fantasy teams for the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings. Notably, PBKS have played two matches in Jaipur, and Brar has picked up five wickets in those games.

The left-arm spinner bagged a three-wicket haul against the Rajasthan Royals, followed by two wickets against the Delhi Capitals. With Yuzvendra Chahal reportedly ruled out of the contest due to an injury, Brar will be the lead spinner for PBKS.

