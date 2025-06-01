PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – June 1, 2025

IPL 2025 returns to Ahmedabad for the last two matches of the season. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1.

The Punjab Kings finished first in the points table after the league stage. However, they suffered an eight-wicket defeat against the second-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 on May 29.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians sneaked into the playoffs by finishing fourth in the standings. They then defeated the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator to set up a Qualifier 2 match against the Punjab Kings.

Punjab won their last two matches in Ahmedabad, while Mumbai have never won at this venue. Players from both teams have a decent amount of experience of playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Before the umpire says the word 'play' at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here's a quick look at three players who Dream11 users can select as captain or vice-captain in their fantasy teams.

#3 Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer can play a big knock (Image: Getty)

Shreyas Iyer got out for just two runs in Qualifier 1 against RCB. However, fans should note that Qualifier 2 will be played in Ahmedabad, not in New Chandigarh.

Iyer has played some excellent knocks at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the IPL previously. When the Punjab Kings played against the Gujarat Titans in the league stage at this venue, Iyer stole the show by aggregating 97 runs off just 42 deliveries. Before that, in the IPL 2024 playoffs, Iyer whacked a half-century for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 1 against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at this venue.

With captain Iyer set to lead his franchise in another Qualifier match in Ahmedabad, fans should expect fireworks from the Punjab star.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI)

Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav has proven himself as a consistent performer by touching the 25-run mark in all the innings he has played in this year's IPL. He is among the most popular picks in the Dream11 teams.

Besides, Yadav scored a fantastic 28-ball 48 when the Mumbai Indians played against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad earlier this season. When Mumbai played against the Punjab Kings in the league stage, Yadav smacked a half-century. Picking Yadav as captain or vice-captain will be a wise move.

#1 Hardik Pandya (ALL) (MI)

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has a habit of stepping up and performing for his team on the big stage. The cricket world always witnesses a special avatar of the all-rounder in matches with high stakes.

Mumbai are one win away from entering the IPL 2025 final. The venue for Qualifier 2 is the Narendra Modi Stadium, a ground where Hardik has played a lot of cricket. If Hardik plays a handy cameo and chips in with multiple wickets in the middle, he can end up scoring the highest fantasy points. Thus, Hardik will be a safe choice for captaincy or vice-captaincy in the Dream11 contests.

