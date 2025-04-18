PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 34

The 34th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

This is a battle of the teams in the top half of IPL 2025. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are third on points table with four wins in six matches. The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are fourth with four wins in six matches but with a lower NRR. They won their last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring encounter — by a margin of 16 runs.

The two teams have played a total of 33 head-to-head matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 16 matches while Punjab Kings have won 17.

Ad

Trending

PBKS vs RCB Match Details

The 34th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 18 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game begins at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBKS vs RCB, 34th Match

Date and Time: 18th April, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is flat with a lot of opportunities for the batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past records. The last match played at this venue was between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, where a total of 332 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

Ad

PBKS vs RCB Form Guide

PBKS - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

RCB - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

PBKS vs RCB Probable Playing XI

PBKS Playing XI

Lockie Ferguson is injured

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera (impact)

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Ad

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional head-to-head record. He has smashed 208 runs in the last six matches. Prabhsimran Singh is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Ad

Batters

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Virat Kohli was in great form in the recent matches and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 248 runs in the last six matches. Rajat Patidar is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen and Glenn Maxwell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Marco Jansen will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He will play a crucial role in today's match. Krunal Pandya is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Ad

Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Josh Hazlewood and Arshdeep Singh. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Josh Hazlewood has an exceptional venue record. He has also taken 9 wickets in the last six matches. Xavier Bartlett is another good bowler pick for today's match.

PBKS vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the most crucial picks from Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and has exceptional records. He has smashed 248 runs in the last six matches.

Ad

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is another crucial pick from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 208 runs in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs RCB, 34th Match

Shreyas Iyer

Priyansh Arya

Rajat Patidar

Phil Salt

Virat Kohli

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders captain and vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Singh, P Salt

Ad

Batters: V Kohli, R Patidar, S Iyer, P Arya

All-rounders: G Maxwell, K Pandya, M Jansen

Bowlers: A Singh, J Hazlewood

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Singh, P Salt, J Inglis

Ad

Batters: V Kohli, R Patidar, S Iyer, P Arya

All-rounders: L Livingstone

Bowlers: A Singh, J Hazlewood, X Bartlett

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More