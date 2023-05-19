Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 66th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday (May 19) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The Kings lost to Delhi Capitals in their last game at this same venue recently. Their bowlers struggled as the Capitals piled up 213-2. Atharva Taide and Liam Livingstone hit fifties, but it wasn’t enough as the Kings fell short by 15 runs.

The Royals, meanwhile, are also coming off a loss in their previous outing, going down to Royal Challengers Bangalore at home. After restricting RCB to 171-5, they were bundled out for a mere 59.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs RR game:

#3 Sam Curran (PBKS) – 8.5 credits

Sam Curran hasn’t had the best of seasons with the ball in this year’s IPL, but he's a big-match player and will look to step up in the Kings’ next clash, which is a must-win one. Curran has scored 227 runs in 12 innings and grabbed nine wickets in 13 games this season.

Curran dismissed both Delhi openers in their previous game at the same venue. He also scored 11 off five at the fag end of the innings. The new ball at Dharamsala tends to swing early, so Curran could be effective for the Kings.

#2 Liam Livingstone (PBKS) – 8.5 credits

Liam Livingstone was outstanding for the Kings against the Capitals. Chasing a mammoth total of 214, Livingstone walked out to bat at four and played a scintillating knock of 94 off 48, hitting five boundaries and nine sixes.

Livingstone has scored 270 runs in eight innings this season at an average of 38.57. You can bank on him to fetch points in the upcoming PBKS vs RR clash.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) – 9 credits

Yashasvi Jaiswal is in rich form with the bat for Rajasthan Royals this season. The opening batter has amassed 575 runs in 13 innings, and his fearless approach at the top of the order is helping the Royals get off to solid starts.

Jaiswal missed out against the Royal Challengers in their last game but will be raring to go against the Kings in his team's last league game. Considering the way he's playing, he's a must-pick in your Dream11 side for the PBKS vs RR game at Dharamsala.

