PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 32

Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) has the Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings will be looking to climb up the points table with a quick start to the UAE leg of IPL 2021. However, they face a strong Rajasthan Royals side who have a good blend of youth and experience in their squad. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, a mouthwatering clash beckons in Dubai.

PBKS vs RR Probable Playing 11 Today

PBKS XI

KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen/Adil Rashid, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh

RR XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Anuj Rawat/Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman

Match Details

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2021, Match 32

Date and Time: 21st September 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game at this venue, the pitch is a touch on the slower side, with the pacers set to play a significant role. There is ample help on offer for the fast bowlers, who should rule the roost in the powerplay overs. The spinners will also come into play in the middle overs despite there not being much help off the surface. A change of pace is the way to go on this pitch, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 160 should be a good total at the venue, but both teams are capable of going well above and beyond the 180-run mark.

Today’s PBKS vs RR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul: One of the hot favorites to clinch the Orange Cap this season, KL Rahul has been in fairly decent form as he comes into the UAE leg of IPL 2021. With decent experience of playing in the UAE and his ability to play big knocks, Rahul should get the nod over Sanju Samson for this game.

Batsman

Chris Gayle: Chris Gayle also had a good IPL campaign last time around in the UAE. Although he wasn't in the best of form in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) this year, the southpaw's experience and knack for scoring at a quick rate in the middle overs makes him a good option.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has had a brilliant year in the T20 format and is one of the most sought-after players in the league. Livingstone's handy bowling ability adds to his case, making him a must-have in your PBKS vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman, like Livingstone, comes into the IPL second leg on the back of some good performances for Bangladesh. The left-arm pacer's variations and death-bowling ability make him a good option to have for today's game. He should pick up a wicket or two against PBKS.

Top 3 best players to pick in PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Chris Morris (RR) - 512 points

KL Rahul (PBKS) - 506 points

Sanju Samson (RR) - 443 points

Important Stats for PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction team

KL Rahul: 331 runs in 7 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 66.20

Sanju Samson: 277 runs in 7 IPL 2021 matches, SR: 145.79

Chris Morris: 14 wickets in 7 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 16.00

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Shahrukh Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Chetan Sakariya and Muztafizur Rahman

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Chris Morris

PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda and Muztafizur Rahman

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: KL Rahul

