PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 52

According to the IPL 2022 schedule, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 52nd match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals are one of the in-form teams in IPL 2022, winning six out of their 10 games so far. Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal have been brilliant with the bat and ball, respectively, although the Royals will want the others to complement the duo well. They face a strong Punjab Kings side who come into the game on the back of a big win against table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT). With a power-packed batting unit to fall back on, PBKS will fancy a win over the Royals. An intriguing game beckons at the Wankhede Stadium with two valuable points up for grabs.

PBKS vs RR Probable Playing 11 Today

PBKS XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Sandeep Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

RR XI

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen.

Match Details

PBKS vs RR, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 52

Date and Time: 7th May 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

For the latest IPL point table, click here.

Pitch Report

Unlike previous years and due to scheduling, the Wankhede pitch has been on the slower side. The batters have had to work hard for their runs, with there being turn and movement available off the surface for the bowlers. Teams will look to keep wickets in hand for the backend of the innings, with the dimensions of the ground favoring the batters. With this being a day game, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss. Although 160 should be par at the venue, both teams have the firepower to breach the 180-run mark with ease.

Today’s PBKS vs RR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow has been pushed to the top of the order given his effectiveness in white-ball cricket. Although he hasn't been in the best of form in IPL 2022, Bairstow's ability against pace in the powerplay is undeniable. With the Englishman due for a big one, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer has been a revelation in the middle order role for the Rajasthan Royals, often coming up with valuable contributions in the death overs. His intent and aggressive approach against both pace and spin holds him in good stead. Given his recent form, Hetmyer can be a handy option in your PBKS vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone is perhaps Punjab Kings' best asset with the bat, given his form and ability to tee off from ball one. The English all-rounder has scored 293 runs at a fair rate with a few wickets to his name as well. With Livingstone likely to play a role with both the bat and ball, he is a good addition to your PBKS vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal is IPL 2022's leading wicket-taker with 19 scalps to his name at the time of writing. While he has been decent in the middle overs, RR have used him in the last five overs to perfection. Given his skill and experience, Chahal should pick up a few wickets against a right-hander heavy PBKS batting unit.

Top 3 best players to pick in PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler (RR) - 878 points

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 630 points

Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 563 points

Important stats for PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler - 588 runs in 10 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 65.33

Liam Livingstone - 293 runs in 10 IPL 2022 innings, SR: 186.62

Kagiso Rabada - 17 wickets in 9 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 16.06

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Sanju Samson, Mayank Agarwal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shimron Hetmyer, Liam Livingstone, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: Sanju Samson.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Sanju Samson, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Liam Livingstone, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar.

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow.

