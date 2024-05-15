PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 65

The 65th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, May 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Punjab Kings are currently placed last in the points table as they have won only four of their last 12 matches. They lost their last match to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 60 runs. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are second in the points table with eight wins of their last 12 matches. They will be looking forward to win upcoming matches to stay in top two and play the Qualifier 1.

These two squads have played a total of 27 head-to-head matches, out of which Rajasthan Royals have won 16 matches. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have only won 11 matches.

PBKS vs RR Match Details

The 65th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 15 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBKS vs RR, 65th Match

Date and Time: 15th May 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati supports both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Australia and India, back in November 2023, where a total of 447 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets. Rajasthan Royals have won one of their two venue matches, while Punjab Kings have won their only venue match.

PBKS vs RR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

PBKS - L L W W L

RR - L L L W W

PBKS vs RR Probable Playing XI

PBKS Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone might not be available

Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Chris Woakes, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada

RR Playing XI

Jos Buttler is unavailable

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form as he has smashed 486 runs in the last 12 matches. Prabhsimran Singh is another good wicket-keeper pick, who smashed 60 runs last time when he played at this venue at an exceptional strike rate of 176

Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Shashank Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Jaiswal has smashed 344 runs in the last 12 matches. He has smashed 217 runs in five head-to-head matches. Rilee Rossouw is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Riyan Parag is in his best form as he has smashed 483 runs in the last 12 matches. Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 21 wickets in 21 head-to-head matches, and three wickets in as many venue matches.

Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel. The head-to-head record favors them. Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 30 wickets in just 20 head-to-head matches. Trent Boult is another good bowler who has taken three wickets in two venue matches.

PBKS vs RR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has shown his dominance in all the matches till now. He is batting exceptionally well and also gaining additional points from wicket-keeping. He has already smashed 486 runs in the last 12 matches. He has an average of 38 in 22 head-to-head matches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal loves performing against Punjab Kings and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already smashed 344 runs in the last 12 matches and has smashed 217 runs in just five matches against Punjab Kings.

5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs RR, 65th Match

Sanju Samson

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Riyan Parag

Harshal Patel

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Samson, P Singh

Batters: R Rossouw, S Singh, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: R Parag

Bowlers: A Singh, H Patel, T Boult, Y Chahal, S Sharma

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Samson, P Singh, J Sharma

Batters: D Jurel, S Singh, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: R Parag

Bowlers: R Chahar, H Patel, T Boult, Y Chahal

