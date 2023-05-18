PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 66

The 66th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday, May 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction.

Both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have similar records with six wins in 13 matches. While Rajasthan started strong, only to falter to a slew of defeats, the Punjab Kings have blown hot and cold throughout the season.

The reverse fixture between the two sides saw Punjab Kings walk out with a crucial win. However, the Royals may start as the favorites owing to a strong batting unit.

All in all, both teams will be keen on a win to keep their chances of qualifying afloat, paving the way for a cracker of a contest in Dharamsala.

PBKS vs RR Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 66

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in the 66th match of IPL 2023 in Mohali on Friday, May 19th. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 66

Date and Time: May 19th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

PBKS vs RR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Punjab Kings injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings probable playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals probable playing 11

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (13 matches, 392 runs, Average: 30.15)

Jos Buttler has been decent in the IPL this season, scoring 392 runs in 13 matches. Although he is only averaging 30.15, Buttler is capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order.

Given his experience and ability, Buttler is a top pick for your PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shimron Hetmyer (13 matches, 254 runs, SR: 150.30)

Shimron Hetmyer has been impressive in a middle-order role for the Royals this season. He has 254 runs in 13 matches with a strike rate of 150.30.

With Hetmyer impressing in his last outing as well, he is a good addition to your PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (13 matches, 227 runs, 9 wickets)

Sam Curran has had a lukewarm season with 227 runs and nine wickets in 13 matches. However, he did impress in the previous game for the Kings, picking up two wickets.

With Curran capable of adding value with both the bat and ball, he is a decent addition to your PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (13 matches, 16 wickets, Average: 28.31)

Arshdeep Singh has blown hot and cold in the IPL this season. He has 16 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 28.31.

Although he has not been in great form of late, Arshdeep remains Punjab Kings' best bowler this season, making him a top pick for your PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

PBKS vs RR match captain and vice-captain choices

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been Rajasthan Royals' go-to player this season and for good reason. Jaiswal has 575 runs in 13 matches with a strike rate of 160 holding him in high regard.

With Jaiswal in decent form coming into the game, he is a brilliant captaincy pick for your PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is Punjab Kings' top run-scorer this season with 356 runs in 10 matches. Although he got out without scoring in the previous game, Dhawan averages 44.50 with the bat.

With the conditions also suiting the batters, Dhawan is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shikhar Dhawan 356 runs in 10 matches Arshdeep Singh 16 wickets in 13 matches Sam Curran 227 runs, 9 wickets in 13 matches Yashasvi Jaiswal 575 runs in 13 matches Yuzvendra Chahal 21 wickets in 13 matches

PBKS vs RR match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 66

Yuzvendra Chahal is Rajasthan Royals' leading wicket-taker this season with 21 wickets in 13 matches. He has been used in the death overs more often than not by Rajasthan Royals, allowing him to maximize his wicket-taking potential.

Given his form and experience, Chahal could be a decent pick for your PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Atharva Taide

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (vc), Sam Curran

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

