3 reasons why PBKS playing their last 2 IPL 2023 matches in Dharamshala is a huge advantage

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are interestingly placed in the points table at the business end of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Shikhar Dhawan-led team have 12 points after 12 matches and will play their final two games as home fixtures at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala.

The last memory of the ground in IPL folklore came in the form of Adam Gilchrist's farewell in 2013, when he dismissed Harbhajan Singh and led the now-defunct Deccan Chargers to a win over the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The venue was slated to host the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test initially, but the hosting rights eventually went to Indore after the HPCA was continuing its work on improving the outfield and the pitch.

Dharamshala has often been regarded as one of the rare seamer-friendly wickets in India. It has hosted a total of nine IPL matches so far and boasts an incredible balance between the bat and ball. The team batting first has won five matches, while chasing has resulted in four wins.

As PBKS gears for two do-or-die matches ahead of the playoffs stage, let us take a look at three reasons why PBKS playing their last two IPL 2023 matches in Dharamshala is a huge advantage for them.

#1 Things did not quite work out for PBKS at Mohali

Expectations were high from PBKS as they returned to their home venue in Mohali after four long years. They began on a winning note by defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but things took a turn for the worse after that.

Punjab proceeded to lose four successive matches at the venue. Their lowest moments at home came when they conceded 257 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and when they allowed the Mumbai Indians (MI) to chase down 215 with seven balls to spare.

Safe to say, that it was not a homecoming to remember for PBKS, and a change of venue with the same support might just be what the franchise needs to get over the line and into the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

#2 Playing at Dharamshala will allow their bowlers to be in the contest more

Barring their resounding win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) away from home recently, the PBKS bowlers have been taken apart by opposition batters in the second half of the tournament.

PBKS conceded over 200 runs across three successive matches, which also fizzled away the form that the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis were in.

The conditions in Dharamshala will suit the pacers and might allow Arshdeep to return to form as well. Since his stunning spell against MI at the Wankhede Stadium, the left-arm pacer has fallen behind in the Purple Cap race.

He has only taken three wickets across the last five matches at an economy rate of 11.69.

#3 PBKS have a local player in the form of Rishi Dhawan

All-rounder Rishi Dhawan has been a solid player for PBKS so far and his vast domestic experience will come in handy more than ever.

Hailing from Himachal Prades, the player is well versed with conditions at the venue as he played most of his cricket in Dharamshala in his junior as well as senior cricketing career.

His inputs and small insights, after playing a heap load of cricket at the venue, will prove to be crucial and will be something that the opponents won't have.

PBKS will take on the Delhi Capitals at the iconic venue on Wednesday, May 17. Their final league match is scheduled against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, May 21.

Will PBKS benefit from playing in Dharamshala to close out the league stages? Let us know what you think.

