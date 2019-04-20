RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates - April 21st, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the second encounter on an action-packed Sunday, table-toppers Chennai Super Kings look to bounce back to winning ways as they face the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy.

Both teams missed global superstars MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers in their previous games albeit with contrasting fortunes and will be hoping for their return. While RCB need to win each and every game to stand a chance at making into the top half of the IPL Points Table, CSK will look to seal a play-off place with a win on Sunday.

During the last RCB vs CSK encounter in the first game of IPL 2019, Virat Kohli and his men were bowled out and humiliated by CSK and would be hoping to avenge the loss with another complete performance in Bangalore.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your RCB vs CSK Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli(C), Parthiv Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Prayas Ray Barman, Heinrich Klaasen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Dale Steyn

Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni(C), Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Billings, David Willey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Monu Kumar, KM Asif, Murali Vijay, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn

Playing XI Updates

Royal Challengers Bangalore

AB de Villiers should return in all likelihood for RCB, who have momentum on their side heading into this crucial encounter. Moeen Ali has been exceptional with the bat in the past few games and will be key to RCB putting up a big total while Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal's performances will be crucial to RCB's fortunes.

All eyes will be upon Virat Kohli, who is coming into this match on the back of his fifth IPL hundred, as he sets his eyes upon another crucial win.

Possible XI: Parthiv(WK), Virat(C), Nath, de Villiers/Klaasen, Stoinis, Ali, Steyn, Negi, Chahal, Saini and Siraj/Umesh.

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni should also return to captain the Super Kings in the second RCB vs CSK 2019 clash as they look to seal their place in the top half of the table. Sam Billings should make for him while Karn Sharma could also drop out for the all-round skills of Mitchell Santner.

Shane Watson comes into this match with a solid cameo under his belt and will look to tee off against his former team on Sunday.

Possible XI: Watson, Faf, Raina, Dhoni(C&WK), Rayudu, Jadhav, Santner/Kuggeleijn, Jadeja, Chahar, Thakur and Tahir.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 39

21st April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Total Matches Played: 24

CSK: 16

RCB: 7

No Result: 1

Matches in Bangalore: 8 (3 RCB 4 CSK 1 NR)

Last 5 Matches: 5 CSK 0 RCB

Previous Encounters

Last Match: 23rd March 2019: CSK (71-3, 17.4 overs) beat RCB (70, 17.1 overs) by seven wickets, Chennai

Man of the Match: Harbhajan Singh (3/20)

Last Match in Bangalore: 25th April 2019: CSK (207-5, 19.4 overs) beat RCB (205-8, 20 overs) by five wickets

Man of the Match: MS Dhoni (70 off 34)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Parthiv Patel is the preferred choice with uncertainty around MS Dhoni's inclusion in the side. Parthiv has consistently performed at the top of the RCB batting order in the powerplay and should bring in some points with his attacking approach.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina are must have players in the side with their records speaking for themselves while one of Faf du Plessis or Shane Watson should make the cut for the RCB vs CSK match.

Allrounders: Moeen Ali and Marcus Stoinis proved their worth in the previous game in Kolkata and should be picked in this match alongside Ravindra Jadeja, who has been decent with both bat and ball this season for CSK.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal and Imran Tahir have picked 13 and 15 wickets respectively this season and are must-have players in the side. Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and veteran Dale Steyn are also amongst the available options to fill the vacant spots.

Captain: Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina top the run-scoring in IPL history and look in good form as well. Both of them are great options as captain along with Moeen Ali, who looks in ominous form for RCB in the middle order.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Parthiv Patel (WK), Virat Kohli, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini. Captain: Virat Kohli

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: MS Dhoni(WK), Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Dale Steyn and Yuzvendra Chahal. Captain: Suresh Raina

