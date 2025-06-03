RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for IPL Final – June 3, 2025

June 3, 2025, will go down as a historic date in IPL history because either the Punjab Kings (PBKS) or the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will win their first championship. Both teams have been part of the tournament since the inaugural season in 2008 and have participated in all 18 seasons.

However, none of them have ever lifted the IPL trophy. The Punjab Kings came close to winning the title in 2014, but Manish Pandey's special knock denied them a win in a high-scoring final against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played three IPL finals and lost all of them. They lost against the Deccan Chargers Hyderabad in 2009, the Chennai Super Kings in 2011, and the SunRisers Hyderabad in 2016. After nine years, RCB have reached the IPL Final.

In most of the IPL finals so far, an unexpected player has made the difference. Be it Manvinder Bisla in 2012, Ben Cutting in 2016, or Shardul Thakur in 2021, all of them put their hands up and performed when it mattered the most.

Similarly, there could be a surprise performer in tonight's final. Here's a list of three such players who can prove to be differential picks in the Dream11 contests for the clash between RCB and PBKS in Ahmedabad.

#3 Azmatullah Omarzai (ALL) (PBKS)

Azmatullah Omarzai can be a difference-maker (Image: Getty)

Punjab Kings all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai is known for making valuable contributions in the shorter formats of the game. In the last match against the Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Omarzai emerged as the most successful bowler for the Kings with figures of 2/43 in four overs.

Omarzai bowled in the slog overs and bagged the crucial wickets of Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir. If Omarzai bowls in the death tonight, he should get a few wickets. Also, he has decent batting skills and can chip in with a 25-30 run knock in the middle.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (PBKS)

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returned from injury and took the field for the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians. While Chahal could not make the impact that was expected, he bowled a decent spell of 1/39 in four overs.

Chahal got rid of the in-form Suryakumar Yadav, showing that even on his ordinary day in the middle, he can dismiss the most dangerous batters. If Chahal picks up a couple of wickets against his former franchise RCB, he can end up being a differential pick in Dream11.

#1 Mayank Agarwal (BAT) (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Mayank Agarwal has a lot of experience of playing in the finals of domestic cricket. Agarwal will aim to bring that experience to the fore when he takes the field against the Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight.

In 2021, when Agarwal was a part of PBKS, he played a fantastic knock of 99 runs off 58 deliveries against the Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium. While all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, and Priyansh Arya, Agarwal can end up playing a game-changing knock.

