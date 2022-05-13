RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 60

According to the IPL 2022 schedule, the 60th match will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, 13 May.

Royal Challengers Bangalore come into the game on the back of a couple of crucial wins, boosting their chances of qualification. A win will, more or less, ensure a top-four spot, but it is easier said than done for Faf du Plessis and Co. They face Punjab Kings, for whom this is a must-win game by all means. PBKS will bank on the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Arshdeep Singh to deliver the goods against an in-form RCB side. With two valuable points hanging in the balance, a cracking game beckons in Mumbai.

RCB vs PBKS Probable Playing 11 Today

PBKS XI

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Sandeep Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar.

RCB XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel.

Match Details

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Match 60

Date and Time: 13th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Brabourne Stadium, with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. The batters will look to attack the bowling from ball one, with the dimensions of the ground playing into their hands. Dew is likely to play a big role as the match goes on, making it difficult for the bowlers. Change of pace and hard lengths will be the way to go for the bowlers, who have little room for error. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 170-180 being a decent total at this venue.

Today’s RCB vs PBKS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow finally struck some form in the previous game, scoring a half-century against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), albeit in a defeat. However, Bairstow has a terrific record at the top of the order with his range against pace being brilliant. Given his knack for scoring big and quick runs, Bairstow should get the nod over Dinesh Karthik in the game.

Batter

Faf du Plessis: Like Jonny Bairstow, Faf du Plessis comes into the game on the back of a half-century. The South African has been RCB's best batter in IPL 2022, scoring valuable runs at times of need. Given his experience and form, he is a must-have in your RCB vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has been the Punjab Kings' go-to player in IPL 2022, scoring quick runs in the middle overs. Although his batting ability should guarantee him a spot in your RCB vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team, Livingstone adds value to his bowling as well, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Bowler

Josh Hazlewood: Josh Hazlewood is one of the best pacers in the world with his recent numbers in the format speaking for themselves. His ability to hit hard lengths and stick to his strengths has served RCB well in the powerplay and death overs. With Hazlewood in good wicket-taking touch, he can be backed to sustain his form.

Top 3 best players to pick in RCB vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) - 726 points

Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 606 points

Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) - 573 points

Important stats for RCB vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

Faf du Plessis - 389 runs in 12 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 35.36

Wanindu Hasaranga - 21 wickets in 12 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 15.33

Kagiso Rabada - 18 wickets in 10 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 17.94

Click here to view the orange cap in IPL 2022.

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone, Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada, Wanindu Hasaranga and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow.

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Glenn Maxwell. Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow.

