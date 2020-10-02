RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 3rd, 2020

Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has the Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on 2008 IPL champions Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

Both RCB and RR have started the season strongly, with two wins in three games each. There is a different vibe around RCB, with the duo of Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal adding much-needed freshness to the team.

With AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal also firing on all cylinders, RCB would be desperate for Virat Kohli to also join the party against RR. The RCB skipper hasn't fired at all this season, and his task isn't going to get any easier this Saturday.

The Royals themselves have done well with the bat, with Steve Smith's promotion having worked wonders for them. However, it has all been about Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia, who went ballistic in their game against KXIP last week.

While there are a few concerns over their bowling attack, Englishman Jofra Archer is one to watch out for as the Royals eye their third win of IPL 2020.

The Rajasthan Royals would fancy their chances of a win, with the Steve Smith-led side having lost none of their previous four games against RCB in the IPL. However, they will be wary of a decent RCB bowling attack, with Navdeep Saini in particular having impressed against MI in the Super Over.

All in all, another thrilling contest awaits us in Abu Dhabi with both sides looking to register their third win of the season.

Squads to choose from

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron

Predicted Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal and Jaydev Unadkat

Match Details

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

Date: 3rd October 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium has produced competitive pitches, with the bowlers having more of an impact here than in Dubai and Sharjah. There is some swing and spin on offer for the pacers and spinners respectively, although that doesn't take away the fact that it is still a good wicket to bat on.

Teams have preferred to have wickets in hand and then launch an assault in the back end of the innings, a ploy that has already reaped rich dividends for the likes of the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Although teams have preferred to field upon winning the toss, IPL 2020 has only seen three successful chases so far. This trend could change in the coming days. With dew taken out of the equation in this afternoon fixture, both teams would look to bat first and score at least 170, which is a good total at this venue.

RCB vs RR IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RCB vs RR IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal