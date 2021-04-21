RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 22nd, 2021

Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been sensational in IPL 2021 so far with three wins in three games. Despite Virat Kohli not firing at the top of the order, the duo of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers have decimated opponents. Harshal Patel's emergence as a genuine wicket-taking option also bodes well for RCB, who will be looking to extend their winning streak on Thursday.

However, the Rajasthan Royals are no pushovers by any means. Blessed with attacking batsmen such as Jos Buttler and captain Sanju Samson, the Royals have a deep batting unit to cope with Bangalore's bowling attack. Although injury concerns have troubled them in IPL 2021, Samson and co. still look well-balanced on paper. Much will ride on Chris Morris with the ball, given RR's inexperienced bowling attack. However, Chetan Sakariya's impressive showing in IPL 2021 bodes well for the Royals ahead of Thursday's clash.

Although both teams look well-balanced and well-equipped on paper, momentum and form tilt the scales towards Virat Kohli and his men. However, RCB will need to adjust quickly to the conditions in Mumbai. With both sides eyeing a crucial win, we should be in for another entertaining game of cricket in IPL 2021.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary.

Squads to choose from

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

Rajasthan Royals

Advertisement

Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Check IPL 2021 Teams and Squads

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shahbaz Ahmed/Navdeep Saini

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat

Match Details

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 16, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 22nd April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Check IPL 2021 Schedule

Pitch Report

Apart from a couple of games, Wankhede has largely played host to high-scoring encounters in IPL 2021. Although there isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, the pacers are bound to get some movement off the surface.

The first six overs are going to be crucial to either side's fortunes, with wickets in hand being the key. Although the pitch shouldn't change much during the game, dew could play a part in the second innings.

Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, given the batting-friendly conditions in Mumbai. 180-190 should be a decent total at the venue.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RCB vs RR)

Advertisement

RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris, Harshal Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Kyle Jamieson and Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Mohammed Siraj, Chetan Sakariya, Kyle Jamieson and Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli