RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 58

The 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, 11 May.

The Delhi Capitals are yet to strike a chord with consistency in IPL 2022, winning five out of their 11 games so far. Although the likes of David Warner and Khaleel Ahmed have done well, DC are yet to click as a unit. They now face an in-form Rajasthan Royals side who are well on course for a top-four finish. Although they will miss the services of Shimron Hetmyer, RR still boast enough firepower and depth. The Royals won the reverse fixture, but the Delhi Capitals will fancy their chances of avoiding the double. With both teams keen to boost their playoff chances with a win, an entertaining game is on the cards in Mumbai.

RR vs DC Probable Playing 11 Today

DC XI

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw/KS Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Lalit Yadav/Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed.

RR XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Match Details

RR vs DC, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 58

Date and Time: 11th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Mumbai

Get the latest IPL 2022 live score updates here every day!

Pitch Report

The average first-innings score over the last week at the DY Patil Stadium is 172 runs. However, the pitch at the venue has been a touch on the slower side, with bowlers getting value upon hitting the deck hard. The track is likely to slow down as the match progresses, making for a good contest between the bat and ball in the middle overs. Dew hasn't played a big role in recent games, although the trend in IPL 2022 has been to chase upon winning the toss. 160-165 should be a good total, with wickets in hand being key.

Today’s RR vs DC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has been the star of the show in IPL 2022, scoring over 600 runs at a brilliant rate as well. Although his form has tailed off in recent games, Buttler remains RR's best asset with the bat. With the Englishman keen to get back into runscoring form, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

David Warner: David Warner has been in good form for the Delhi Capitals, scoring big runs in IPL 2022. Although the southpaw didn't have the best of outings against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Warner will fancy the match-up against RR's bowling attack. Given his form and ability, he is a must-have in your RR vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mitchell Marsh: Although Mitchell Marsh has shown glimpses of his ability with the bat, he hasn't been able to convert his starts into big ones. The Australian is known for scoring quick runs in the top order, with his ability against pace being noteworthy. With Marsh adding value on the bowling front as well, he can be backed to come good in this game.

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal: While Jos Buttler has stolen the show with the bat, Yuzvendra Chahal has done a similar job with the ball for RR. Chahal has been the Royals' go-to bowler, with his variations and accuracy serving him well. Given his recent form, Chahal is a good addition to your RR vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in RR vs DC Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler (RR) - 945 points

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 731 points

David Warner (DC) - 571 points

Important stats for RR vs DC Dream11 prediction team

David Warner - 375 runs in 9 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 53.57

Jos Buttler - 618 runs in 11 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 61.80

Kuldeep Yadav - 18 wickets in 11 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 19.56

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

RR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Devdutt Padikkal, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: David Warner.

RR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Devdutt Padikkal, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Mitchell Marsh. Vice-captain: Jos Buttler.

Edited by Samya Majumdar