RR vs DC IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 15th, 2021

Match seven of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi started their IPL 2021 campaign in fine fashion. They decimated the Chennai Super Kings, courtesy of a whirlwind opening partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Although they were without a few key personnel, the Capitals never missed a beat during the game. However, the return of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada should add some much-needed firepower to their bowling attack, holding them in good stead. The presence of captain Rishabh Pant in the middle-order will be key for DC against RR.

Their opponents, the Rajasthan Royals, haven't had the best of starts to IPL 2021. Injury concerns and a heart-breaking loss to the Punjab Kings in their first IPL 2021 game have hit them hard. Ben Stokes being ruled out of the IPL adds insult to injury for the Royals, given Jofra Archer is already on the sidelines. However, Rajasthan have a decent squad, with both Liam Livingstone and David Miller vying for a place in the side. Although their bowling attack did look a touch undercooked, the Royals will fancy their chances on Thursday.

Although the Rajasthan Royals have a packed batting unit, the Delhi Capitals are the clear favorites, owing to their superior balance and depth. The return of Nortje and Rabada adds another dimension to their bowling attack, one which might be too hot for the Royals. However, IPL 2021 has shown us that no team can be taken lightly. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a cracking IPL 2021 fixture on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod

Predicted Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C&WK), Liam Livingstone/David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Shreyas Gopal and Chetan Sakariya

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (C&WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje and Amit Mishra/Umesh Yadav

Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Match 7, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 15th April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards, with the average first innings score in IPL 2021 in Mumbai being 205. There isn't much help on offer for the bowlers as the ball is skidding on nicely onto the bat. The dimensions of the ground haven't helped them either, with the batsman targeting the square boundaries.

The spinners will need to be clever with their lines and lengths as there is no turn on offer. With dew also playing a role, both teams might look to go with a pace-heavy attack.

Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, given how things have panned out at Wankhede so far. Anything above 190 should be a good total, with dew expected to play a part in the innings.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RR vs DC)

RR vs DC IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Shreyas Gopal, Anrich Nortje and Chetan Sakariya

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, David Miller, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Tewatia, Anrich Nortje and Chetan Sakariya

Captain: Rishabh Pant. Vice-captain: Jos Buttler