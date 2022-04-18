RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 30

The 30th match of IPL 2022 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have blown hot and cold in IPL 2022 with three wins in six games so far. They come into the match on the back of two consecutive losses and will be eager to return to winning ways. They face a Rajasthan Royals side who have excelled at times, courtesy of Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal's heroics. Like KKR, RR also lost their last game and will be eyeing their fourth win of the IPL 2022 season. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, the Rajasthan Royals' fearsome batting unit should hand them the edge going into the much-awaited clash in Mumbai.

RR vs KKR Probable Playing 11 Today

RR XI

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham/Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldip Sen and Prasidh Krishna.

KKR XI

Aaron Finch/Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings/Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav and Aman Khan.

Match Details

RR vs KKR, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 30

Date and Time: 18th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The Brabourne Stadium has seen its fair share of high-scoring encounters with another one likely to unfold between RR and KKR today. The pacers might not get much swing early on, enticing the batters to go hard from ball one. While the fast-bowlers will ideally revert to off-pace deliveries as the match progresses, the spinners should also get some turn off the surface. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew bound to play a role in the second innings.

Today’s RR vs KKR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson hasn't been in the best of form since his fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening week of IPL 2022. The RR captain is a good player of pace, with his range against spin also being noteworthy. With Samson being due for a big one, he is a must-have in your RR vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shreyas Iyer: Although Shreyas Iyer has found some form in recent games, his struggles against the short ball have derailed him on a few occasions. Iyer is perhaps KKR's best bet with the bat and given his ability to anchor the innings, he is one to watch out for in the game.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is one of the most destructive batters in the world with his six-hitting ability being second to none. He comes into the game on the back of a good outing with the bat against SRH and has shown glimpses of brilliance on the bowling font as well. With his all-round skill bound to come into play, he is a good addition to your RR vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the highest wicket-takers in IPL 2022 with 12 scalps to his name. The leg-spinner has often delivered in the middle overs with his guile and accuracy. Owing to his recent form and knack for picking up wickets, Chahal can be backed to put in a good performance today.

Top 3 best players to pick in RR vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 393 points

Andre Russell (KKR) - 411 points

Jos Buttler (RR) - 413 points

Important stats for RR vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Andre Russell - 179 runs in 6 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 179.00

Jos Buttler - 272 runs in 5 IPL 2022 innings, Average: 68.00

Umesh Yadav - 10 wickets in 6 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 16.30

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

RR vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-captain: Shreyas Iyer.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer. Vice-captain: Jos Buttler.

