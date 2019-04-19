RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 20th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 98 // 19 Apr 2019, 11:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

The second RR vs MI 2019 encounter takes place this Saturday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium with the hosts, Rajasthan Royals desperately in need of a win to keep their faltering campaign intact but would have to upstage the in-form, Mumbai Indians with the likes of Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma in their ranks. With overseas players set to leave in the coming days due to national duty, Rajasthan Royals will not be having the services of Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes post next week and will be looking forward to a fruitful encounter against Mumbai, who are firmly in the running for a play-off spot alongside Chennai Super Kings at the top of the IPL Points Table. With a good surface on offer in Jaipur, lots of boundaries are on the cards taking into the consideration the talent within the two sides. Here are a few tips to help you pick your RR vs MI 2019 Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Rajasthan Royals:

Ajinkya Rahane(C), Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Prashant Chopra, Shashank Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, S. Midhun

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Dar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph and Jayant Yadav

Playing XI Updates:

Rajasthan Royals:

If deemed fit enough to play, Ben Stokes is set to play at the expense of Ashton Turner while Stuart Binny's whirlwind knock towards the end of the innings should hold him in good stead as far as the RR vs MI match is concerned. Jofra Archer has been in brilliant form with the ball and will be expected to continue in the same manner against Mumbai while Sanju Samson and Ajinkya Rahane will have to start contributing efficiently if they are to get one past their opponents.

Possible XI: Buttler(WK), Tripathi, Samson, Rahane(C), Stokes/Turner, Binny, Gopal, Archer, Dhawal, Unadkat/Gowtham and Sodhi.

Mumbai Indians:

Advertisement

After two back-to-back wins, Mumbai look to avenge their defeat in the first RR vs MI 2019 encounter albeit with a couple of changes to their team combination. Jayant Yadav made his first appearance on Thursday but with possibly only one left-hander in the RR set-up, he could be replaced with Jason Behrendorff while Ben Cutting should make way for either Ishan Kishan or veteran, Yuvraj Singh. Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma have been providing good starts for MI although too much is being left for the likes of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard to do at the end, which could be cause for concern for Mumbai.

Possible XI: Rohit (C), de Kock(WK), Surya, Ishan, Krunal, Hardik, Pollard, Chahar, Bumrah, Malinga and Behrendorff.

Match Details:

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 36

20th April 2019, 4:00 PM IST

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Total Matches Played: 22

RR: 10

MI: 11

No Result: 1

Matches in Jaipur: 7 (5 RR 2 MI)

Last 5 Matches: 4 RR 1 MI

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 13th April 2019: RR (188-6, 19.3 overs) beat MI (187-5, 20 overs) by four wickets, Mumbai

Man of the Match: Jos Buttler (89 off 43)

Last Match in Jaipur: 22 April 2018: RR(168-7, 19.4 overs) beat MI (167-7, 20 overs) by three wickets

Man of the Match: Jofra Archer (3/22)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Quinton de Kock and Sanju Samson are decent options as wicket-keeper although it is the latter who is the preferred choice for this game. Samson started the season in brilliant fashion but hasn't been able to sustain it post injury. Expect him to come up with a match-winning knock against MI on Saturday

Batsmen: Jos Buttler has a good record against MI and will be looking forward to another fruitful RR vs MI encounter after turning out a man of the match performance in the previous one. Along with him, the likes of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are also good option in the side while Ajinkya Rahane could be pivotal with his ability to play spin well in the middle overs.

Allrounders: Both Hardik and Krunal Pandya are vital picks to any fantasy team regardless of the format. Along with the aforementioned duo, Ben Stokes is also a decent option if he is included in the playing XI on Saturday.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer are two of the best exponents of the yorkers in T20 cricket and are must have players in the side while the leg-spin of Shreyas Gopal could also yield a wicket or two. One of Rahul Chahar or Lasith Malinga should also do the trick with the pitch being on the slower side.

Captain: Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma are due for big knocks in this match and should be backed with captaincy as well. The allrounder talents of Krunal Pandya haven't taken centrestage yet in the IPL but this could be his game with the pitch suiting his talent best.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball and Dream11 #1: Sanju Samson (WK), Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Chahar. Captain: Jos Buttler

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball and Dream11 #2: Sanju Samson (WK), Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat and Lasith Malinga. Captain: Rohit Sharma

Sign-up on dotball.com and get ₹51 sign-up bonus to play in 100% bonus league. Instantly withdraw your winnings and get lakhs of bonus from Fan Club.