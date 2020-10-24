RR vs MI IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 25th, 2020

Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has the Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The Mumbai Indians are sitting pretty at the top of the table, with seven wins in ten games. They come into this game on the back of a dominant win against the Chennai Super Kings in which star bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult picked up six wickets between them. Despite Rohit Sharma being unavailable, the Mumbai Indians didn't break a sweat and look well on course for another deep run into the playoffs.

The same, however, cannot be said about the Rajasthan Royals, who haven't identified their ideal batting order. They have chopped and changed their lineup far too many times, and have struggled with consistency as a result. Despite the heroics of Jofra Archer, the Rajasthan Royals are on the verge of elimination and will have to play out of their skins to get a win against the Mumbai Indians.

The previous match between the two sides saw Mumbai thump the Rajasthan Royals by a huge margin despite Jos Buttler's heroic fifty. The Royals will be eyeing revenge in a contest that could make or break their playoff hopes in IPL 2020.

With two valuable points up for grabs, we should have an entertaining game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan.

Predicted Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (WK), Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal/Mayank Markande and Kartik Tyagi

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma/Saurabh Tiwary, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Match 45

Date: 25th October 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The bowlers should enjoy the conditions at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, with the average first-innings score in the last two games at this venue being 105.

There is ample swing and bounce on offer for the pacers, while the spinners have also come into play in the middle overs. Although there shouldn't much turn, the dimensions of the ground might entice the tweakers into flighting the ball a bit.

The batsmen will look to bide their time in the middle, with the performance of the top-order being crucial to both teams' fortunes. Although dew should play a part in this fixture, the toss shouldn't hold too much importance.

160 should be a decent score at this venue, with the pitch expected to slow down a touch as the match progresses.

