RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 18, 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) go head-to-head in the 59th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 18, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It's the first match of a doubleheader, with DC and GT facing off later in the day.
The hosts are playing for pride after getting eliminated from contention for the playoffs. They come into this match after suffering a devastating 1-run defeat to KKR, with Riyan Parag's blistering 95 not enough to get them over the line in yet another run chase.
Meanwhile, PBKS got off to a great start against DC in their most recent outing before the match was halted and eventually rescheduled. They find themselves in a great position to consolidate their position in the Top 4 and potentially push for a Top 2 Finish with a win tonight.
Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this game.
#3 Priyansh Arya (BAT) (PBKS)
Dynamite PBKS opener Priyansh Arya has been explosive throughout the season and comes into this match in pretty good form. While his blistering 70-run knock against DC won't officially be part of the IPL records after the match was called off and rescheduled, Priyansh could tear into this RR bowling lineup in his current form.
The southpaw has smashed 347 runs at a mind-boggling strike rate of 192.78 and is known for his very quick starts. While a first-ball gem from Jofra Archer removed him in the reverse fixture, the absence of Archer makes Priyansh a deadly Dream11 pick.
While his all-attack temperament does make him a slightly risky option, his boundary-hitting abilities give him a very high points ceiling, making him a quality Dream11 captaincy choice.
#2 Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (PBKS)
While eyebrows were raised over Shreyas Iyer's hefty payday at the IPL 2025 Auction, the PBKS captain has definitely silenced any criticism over the price tag with his performances. The Punjab skipper has led by example, prioritising intent while also batting quite sensibly, scoring 405 runs in 11 innings at an average of over 50 and a strike rate in excess of 180.
He's a terrific player of spin, and with RR likely to try and use their spinners as their main wicket-taking threat in Archer's absence, Shreyas' prowess against the slower bowlers will be crucial to PBKS' chances of winning this match.
Shreyas is in fine form right now, and is due a half-century, which makes him a top Dream11 captaincy choice for this match.
#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR)
One of the few silver linings in a disappointing campaign for the Rajasthan Royals has been the uber-consistent batting performances of Yashasvi Jaiswal. The southpaw justified his franchise's faith in him, and has scored 473 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 154.58, scoring five half-centuries in total.
He enjoys batting at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, scoring 680 runs at an average of 42.5 and a strike rate of 152.8, and incidentally scored a half-century against PBKS at Mullanpur in the reverse fixture.
He's certainly one of the best Dream11 captaincy picks on paper for this match.
