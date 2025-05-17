RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 59

The 59th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) squaring off against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the clash on Sunday, May 18. Here's all you need to know about the RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Punjab Kings are placed third in the points table with seven wins in their 11 matches. One more win will guarantee Punjab Kings the playoff spot. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are already out of the season and will play for their fans. They have won only three of their 12 matches.

These two teams have played a total of 29 head-to-head matches. Punjab Kings have won 12 matches while Rajasthan Royals have won 17.

RR vs PBKS Match Details

The 59th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 18 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RR vs PBKS, 59th Match

Date and Time: 18th May 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is flat with a lot of opportunities for batters. Spinners come into play in the middle overs. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past records. The last match played at this venue was between the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians, where a total of 334 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

RR vs PBKS Form Guide

RR - Won 3 of their last 12 matches

PBKS - Won 7 of their last 11 matches

RR vs PBKS Probable Playing XI

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya (impact)

PBKS Playing XI

No injury updates

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Mitchell Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar (impact)

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional head-to-head record. He has smashed 354 runs in the last 10 matches. Dhruv Jurel is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Shreyas Iyer

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Shreyas Iyer was in great form in the recent matches and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 380 runs in the last 10 matches. Priyansh Arya is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Riyan Parag

Marco Jansen and Riyan Parag are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Riyan Parag will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 377 runs and taken two wickets in the last 12 matches. Wanindu Hasaranga is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Arshdeep Singh has an exceptional venue record. He has taken 16 wickets in the last 10 matches. Jofra Archer is another good bowler for today's match.

RR vs PBKS match captain and vice-captain choices

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh is one of the most crucial picks from Punjab Kings as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional record. He has smashed 354 runs in the last 10 matches of the season.

Priyansh Arya

Priyansh Arya is another crucial pick from the Punjab Kings squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 278 runs in the last 10 matches.

5 Must-Picks for RR vs PBKS, 59th Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Riyan Parag

Prabhsimran Singh

Priyansh Arya

Shreyas Iyer

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders captain and vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Singh

Batters: S Iyer, Y Jaiswal, V Suryavanshi, P Arya

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, M Jansen, R Parag

Bowlers: A Singh, Y Chahal, J Archer

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Singh, K Singh Rathore, D Jurel

Batters: S Iyer, Y Jaiswal, P Arya

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, M Jansen, R Parag

Bowlers: A Singh, Y Chahal

