RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 12th, 2021

Match four of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see Rajasthan Royals take on Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

The rebranded Punjab Kings will begin their IPL 2021 campaign with a lot on their plate. After a bunch of new additions, the Punjab Kings look a formidable outfit heading into IPL 2021. Led by KL Rahul, PBKS will eye a top-four finish this time around after narrowing missing out on a playoff spot last season. While their batting looks solid as ever, with the addition of Shahrukh Khan increasing their middle-order firepower, their bowling unit will need to step up to the fore. All eyes will be on star acquisition Jhye Richardson, who is set to make his IPL debut against the Royals. With Shami and Bishnoi expected to line up alongside Richardson, the Punjab Kings will fancy a winning start to their IPL 2021 campaign.

However, they will come across the Rajasthan Royals, who have seemingly reverted to their 'moneyball' roots. They made quite a few additions at the IPL 2021 Auction, buying the likes of Chris Morris and Shivam Dube. Although Jofra Archer's injury doesn't bode well for RR, they seem equipped to take on the challenge this time around. Much is expected of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler as the Sanju Samson-era begins with the Royals' first IPL 2021 game.

Although there isn't much to separate the two sides on paper, the Kings boast a more balanced and experienced unit. But one cannot take a team that has Buttler and Stokes lightly. All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons as both teams eye a crucial win to set the ball rolling in IPL 2021.

Squads to choose from

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

Predicted Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C), Shivam Dube, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi/Jaydev Unadkat and Mustafizur Rahman

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Fabian Allen/Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi

Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Match 4, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 12th April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards at the Wankhede Stadium as there will be little respite for the bowlers.

While the pacers should get the ball to bounce and swing early on, it will ideally help the batsmen, who will enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. The dimensions of the ground also go against the bowlers, who will need to be smart with their lines and lengths.

There isn't much turn on offer off the surface, which might force both teams to field just one specialist spinner each.

With dew expected to play a role, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss. Although 170-180 should be par at the venue, both RR and PBKS are capable of breaching the 200-run mark.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RR vs PBKS)

RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Shahrukh Khan, Ben Stokes, Chris Morris, Jhye Richardson, Mohammed Shami and Shreyas Gopal

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle, Riyan Parag, Shahrukh Khan, Ben Stokes, Chris Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Tyagi

Captain: Ben Stokes. Vice-captain: KL Rahul