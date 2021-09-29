RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 43

Match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore stormed back into winning ways with a thumping victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). Glenn Maxwell and Harshal Patel were at the forefront of the win and RCB will be keen to sustain their momentum against the Rajasthan Royals. RR, meanwhile, are still in the race for a top-four finish. With a resourceful squad at their disposal, the Royals should prove to be a handful, making for a great contest in Dubai.

RR vs RCB Probable Playing 11 Today

RCB XI

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal

RR XI

Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi/Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya.

Match Details

RR vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 43

Date and Time: 29th September 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

Although a fairly good batting track is expected in Dubai, the pitch is slightly on the slower side. The pacers should get the ball to move around early on, but with the ball skidding on to the bat nicely, the batters will look to make good use of the powerplay restrictions. The spinners will come into play given the turn on offer, making for a good contest in the middle overs. As has been the case in previous games, wickets in hand will be key, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today's RR vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has hit his stride in the IPL with a couple of scintillating fifties, albeit in losing causes. He even briefly held the Orange Cap and would be keen to regain it with another good knock at the expense of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Batsman

Devdutt Padikkal: The last time Devdutt Padikkal played in an RR vs RCB clash, he scored his first IPL hundred as he led Bangalore to a 10-wicket win earlier in the season. The southpaw has been in decent form and is certainly one to watch out for in this clash.

All-rounder

Chris Morris: Chris Morris will want to prove a point against his former employers RCB with a good performance with both the bat and ball. Along with his undeniable death bowling ability, Morris is known for his clean striking with the bat, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Bowler

Harshal Patel: The surprise package of IPL 2021, Harshal Patel is the leading wicket-taking chart with 23 scalps to his name. His variations have proven to be a handful for the opposition, something that should earn him a wicket or two in the RR vs RCB clash as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

Sanju Samson (RR) - 702 points

Harshal Patel (RCB) - 782 points

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) - 546 points

Important Stats for RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

Sanju Samson: 433 runs in 10 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 54.12

Virat Kohli: 307 runs in 10 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 34.11

Harshal Patel: 23 wickets in 10 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 13.57

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

RR vs RCB IPL Dream11 Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Liam Livingstone, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Siraj and Chetan Sakariya

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

RR vs RCB IPL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KS Bharat, Virat Kohli, Evin Lewis, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mustafizur Rahman, Harshal Patel and Chetan Sakariya

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Chris Morris

Edited by Samya Majumdar