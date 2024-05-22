RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Eliminator

The Eliminator match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) squaring off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru made a historic comeback as they won all of their last six matches to finish the league stage in fourth position. They will be pumped up as they haven't lost a single match in May while the Rajasthan Royals should be worried as they haven't won a single match this month.

These two sides have locked horns 31 times, out of which Bengaluru have won 15 matches, Rajasthan have won 13, while three matches ended in no result.

RR vs RCB Match Details

The Eliminator match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on Wednesday, May 22, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RR vs RCB, Eliminator Match

Date and Time: May 22, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a batting paradise and fans should expect a high-scoring match, with pacers taking wickets in the death overs. The last IPL match played here was Qualifier 1 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the SunRisers Hyderabad, where a total of 323 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets. Kolkata chased a target of 160 in just 13.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.

RR vs RCB Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

RR - N/R L L L L

RCB - W W W W W

RR vs RCB Probable Playing XI

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal (Impact)

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh (Impact)

RR vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has performed exceptionally well in the starting matches for RR, and his performance would be necessary for the team to reach the next stage. He has smashed 504 runs in 13 matches this season. Dinesh Karthik is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has shown his destructive side this year in the IPL. He is currently holding the orange cap and will be looking forward to improving his stats. He has already smashed 708 runs in just 14 matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal is another good batter pick who will be looking to dominate this match using the pitch conditions.

All-rounders

Cameron Green

Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Riyan Parag is another good pick who is in the form of his life. He has scorrd 531 runs in 13 matches, and has played a crucial role in the middle order.

Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal

The top bowler pick for today's Dream11 team is Yuzvendra Chahal. He has taken 17 wickets in 13 matches. Yash Dayal is another good bowler option for today's contest. He has taken 15 wickets in 13 matches.

RR vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the most crucial players for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in today's Eliminator. He is the man of big occasions and fans can expect another big contribution from him. He has a great record against Rajasthan. He has scored 708 runs in 14 matches this season at an average of around 64.

Cameron Green

Cameron Green is another good captaincy pick for today's match as he is batting in the top order and bowling at least 2-3 overs. You can expect more overs from him since the pitch helps pacers. He has scored 228 runs and taken nine wickets in 12 matches.

5 Must-Picks for RR vs RCB, Eliminator Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Virat Kohli

Cameron Green

Sanju Samson

Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or batting all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Samson

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Y Jaiswal, V Kohli, R Patidar

All-rounders: C Green, R Parag, G Maxwell

Bowlers: M Siraj, Y Dayal, T Boult

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Samson

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Y Jaiswal, V Kohli

All-rounders: C Green, R Parag, G Maxwell

Bowlers: S Sharma, Y Chahal, Y Dayal, T Boult

