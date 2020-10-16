Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has the Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been one of the teams to beat this season, with Virat Kohli and his men boasting of ten points in eight games. Riding on the fortunes of their bowling attack for a change, RCB look well on course for a place in the top four although they still have some room for improvement. Their openers, Finch and Padikkal, have been decent touch, and AB de Villiers' brilliance only sweetens the deal for them.

As for the Rajasthan Royals, their IPL season hasn't gone according to plan so far. The likes of Jos Buttler and Steve Smith have blown hot and cold this season, which has dampened their chances of a top-four finish. Although Jofra Archer is in red-hot form at the moment, RR will need premier all-rounder Ben Stokes to come up with a sizeable contribution if they are to get something out of this fixture.

The previous IPL encounter between the two sides in Abu Dhabi saw Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal score fifties en route a fairly comfortable win against Smith and co. With their backs up against the wall, the Royals would love to exact revenge upon RCB, who will be eyeing a double over the former IPL champions.

With two valuable points up for grabs for teams, one can expect another thrilling encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to kickstart what promises to be an entertaining weekend of IPL cricket.

Squads to choose from

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa.

Predicted Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat and Kartik Tyagi

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Siraj

Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 33

Date: 17th October 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

Both teams are in for a stern test under the hot Dubai sun, with the dimensions of the ground also going against them. The batsmen will have to be on their toes at all times, with enough movement on offer for the bowlers to keep them interested.

Also, the spinners should get some turn off the surface with strike rotation being crucial to both sides' fortunes. With the pitch likely to remain the same and no dew likely, both teams would love to bat first upon winning the toss.

Although teams have scored more than 180 at this venue in IPL 2020, anything in the range of 160-170 should be a very competitive score in this fixture.

RR vs RCB IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RR vs RCB IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Steve Smith, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Ben Stokes, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shreyas Gopal and Jofra Archer.

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Chris Morris

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Washington Sundar, Ben Stokes, Yuzvendra Chahal, Isuru Udana, Kartik Tyagi and Jofra Archer.

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli