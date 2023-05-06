RR vs SRH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 7th, 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. This high-octane RR vs SRH clash will be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the capital city of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Royals are coming off a loss in their last game. Their batters faltered against the Gujarat Titans as they got bundled out on 118 in 17.5 overs. The bowlers managed to pick only a single wicket as the Titans chased down the total with ease with 37 balls to spare.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. It was a thriller of a contest. The bowlers restricted KKR to 171/9. In reply, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The game went down to the wire and they failed to get across the line as they fell short by five runs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the RR vs SRH game.

#3 Mayank Markande (SRH) – 7.5 credits

Mayank Markande receiving an award (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Mayank Markande is grabbing every opportunity that comes his way in this year’s IPL. The leg-spinner is having a fantastic time with the Sunrisers. He has already picked up 11 wickets in seven games and is their leading wicket-taker. He is economy rate is under seven in the competition.

Markande bowled beautifully against KKR. He picked the big wicket of Andre Russell and finished with figures of 1/29 in his four overs. He averages 16.64 with the ball this season and he can surely fetch you points in the RR vs SRH clash on Sunday.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) – 8.5 credits

Yashasvi Jaiswal in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Yashasvi Jaiswal is in rich form with the bat in IPL 2023. The left-handed Rajasthan Royals opener has amassed 442 runs in 10 games and averages 44.20. He is striking at 158.42 in this edition and is a vital cog of the RR’s batting lineup.

Jaiswal missed out in their last game against the Gujarat Titans. He was dismissed cheaply on 14 and will be looking to step up and contribute against the Sunrisers on Sunday.

#1 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – 7.5 credits

Heinrich Klaasen has been very good with the bat for SRH (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Heinrich Klaasen is one of the best players of spin going around in world cricket right now. The South African batter has really stepped up for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in this year’s IPL. He has scored 189 runs in six innings and averages 47.25. He is striking close to 200 in the competition.

Klaasen looked good for his 20-ball 36 against the Knight Riders in their last game. He fell at a crucial time and his side finished on the losing side. He will be crucial for the Sunrisers in the RR vs SRH clash as the surface in Jaipur tends to assist spinners and he is best while facing the tweakers.

