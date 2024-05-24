RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Qualifier 2

The 2nd Qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) squaring off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

RR ended their May drought with a much-needed win against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator. They won the match by four wickets, with one over remaining. SunRisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, lost the Qualifier 1 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets.

These two squads have played a total of 19 head-to-head matches. While the SunRisers Hyderabad have won 10, the Rajasthan Royals have won nine matches.

RR vs SRH Match Details

The 2nd Qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 24 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RR vs SRH, 2nd Qualifier Match

Date and Time: May 24, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is generally slow, where bowlers are crucial. A score of 170-180 is considered good on this pitch. The last match played here was between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where a total of 286 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

RR vs SRH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

RR - W N/R L L L

SRH - L W N/R W L

RR vs SRH Probable Playing XI

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma (Impact)

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

RR vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has been scoring in almost every match and has a very good head-to-head record. He has scored 413 runs in 14 matches this season. Sanju Samson is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 521 runs in 14 matches.

Batters

Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Travis Head has scored 533 runs in 13 matches. Abhishek Sharma has amassed 470 runs in 14 matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Riyan Parag

K Nitesh Reddy and Riyan Parag are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Riyan Parag is in the form of his life as he has smashed 567 runs in 14 matches this season. K Nitesh Reddy has scored 285 runs and taken three wickets in 11 matches.

Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Yuzvendra Chahal and Pat Cummins. Chahal has taken 18 wickets in 14 matches this season. T Natarajan is another good bowler who has taken 18 wickets in 12 matches.

RR vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Travis Head has shown his dominance in most of the matches till now. His last two matches were not upto the mark, but one should never underestimate him in knockout matches. He has smashed 533 runs in 13 matches this season. He smashed 58 runs in the only head-to-head match against RR.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson loves performing against the SunRisers Hyderabad and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has smashed 521 runs in 14 matches. He has an average of 46 in head-to-head matches, which increases to 82 while batting first.

5 Must-Picks for RR vs SRH, 2nd Qualifier Match

Heinrich Klaasen

Riyan Parag

Sanju Samson

Yuzvendra Chahal

Travis Head

Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen, S Samson

Batters: A Sharma, Y Jaiswal, T Head

All-rounders: R Parag, R Ashwin, K Nitesh Reddy

Bowlers: P Cummins, Y Chahal, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen, S Samson

Batters: R Tripathi, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: R Parag, R Ashwin, K Nitesh Reddy

Bowlers: P Cummins, Y Chahal, T Natarajan, T Boult

