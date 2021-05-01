RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - May 2nd, 2021

Match 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are rooted to the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table, with only two points from six games this season. While their middle-order concerns have cost them a game or two, SRH's depleted bowling attack also hasn't helped their cause. Although the likes of Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow have played their part to perfection, David Warner's form in IPL 2021 has been a cause for concern. The injuries to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan make matters worse for the Sunrisers. However, they have enough firepower in their ranks to launch a comeback, much like they did in IPL 2020. With Manish Pandey and Khaleel Ahmed showing signs of improvement, Sunrisers Hyderabad are a tough nut to crack.

Their opponents, the Rajasthan Royals, have won just two out of their six games and have also faced personnel concerns. Despite Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer being ruled out, the Royals have shown courage and determination under the leadership of Sanju Samson, who seems to have finally struck a chord with consistency. With Jos Buttler and Chris Morris also looking in good form in their previous IPL 2021 outing, the Royals will fancy a win to give their playoff hopes a boost.

While the Royals do have a youthful squad in place, they hold the advantage heading into the game, given the depth and balance of their squad. But their bowling attack will have to deal with SRH's fearsome top-order, with David Warner being the man to watch out for on Sunday. Overall, both teams will be desperate to clinch a win in Delhi, with the IPL 2021 points table slowly taking shape with each passing game.

Squads to choose from

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy

Predicted Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal/Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav/Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma

Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 28, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 2nd May 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the ball skids on to the bat fairly well. There isn't much swing or seam movement off the surface, allowing the batsmen to go on the attack from ball one. The spinners will come into play as the game progresses, with the square boundaries playing into their hands. With this being a day game, the pitch could be dry, which might entice the bowlers to take pace off the ball. Although both teams will look to bat upon winning the toss, conditions shouldn't change much during the game. 170-180 is par at the venue, with wickets in hand being the key.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RR vs SRH)

RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, David Warner, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Chris Morris, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman and Sandeep Sharma

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-captain: David Warner

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, David Warner, David Miller, Manish Pandey, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Mustafizur Rahman and Sandeep Sharma

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Chris Morris