SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 25, 2025

Former finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will wrap up their IPL 2025 campaigns when they clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 25, at 7.30pm IST. While this game holds no bearing on playoffs qualification, both sides will be keen to finish the season on a high.

With Dream11 users flocking to popular names like Heinrich Klaasen and Sunil Narine, there’s room to gain a real edge by picking the right differentials. Here’s a look at three underrated players who could be game-changers in your fantasy lineup today.

#3 Pat Cummins - SRH

Pat Cummins had a modest IPL 2025, but the SRH skipper has bounced back in style. In his last seven matches, Cummins has bagged 12 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.37, making himself a genuine wicket-taker.

He’ll be up against a KKR top order that has failed to register a single 50+ opening stand all season. This makes Cummins an even more valuable pick, especially with the new ball. Add to that his experience at the Arun Jaitley Stadium — nine wickets in seven games — and he becomes a solid fantasy choice.

#2 Andre Russell - KKR

It’s rare to see Andre Russell being overlooked in Dream11, but that’s been the case lately due to his inconsistent opportunities with both bat and ball.

However, Russell’s numbers against SRH are too good to ignore. In 19 games, he has 306 runs and 25 wickets with a batting strike rate of 170.95.

He also boasts strong stats at the Arun Jaitley Stadium: 216 runs at a strike rate of 164.89 and six wickets in nine matches. With KKR likely to give him a full crack in both departments in their final game, Russell could explode with a vintage performance.

#1 Rinku Singh - KKR

Despite being a fan favorite, Rinku Singh hasn’t been a popular pick in fantasy teams this season, owing largely to KKR’s batting woes.

However, Rinku has enjoyed playing against SRH over the years. In six innings, he has scored 194 runs at an average of 48.5 and a strike rate of 150.39.

He’s also coming into this match with a point to prove. With the match being played at the small Arun Jaitley Stadium, and SRH’s middle-overs bowling relying on containment, Rinku’s ability to counter-attack could yield returns.

At 9.0 credits and selected by fewer than 10% of users at the time of writing, Rinku could be a superb differential pick.

