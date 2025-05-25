SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 25, 2025

The league phase of IPL 2025 is drawing to a close, and while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are both out of the playoffs race, there’s still plenty to play for as both franchises would want to close out their campaign on a high.
Match 68 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi may be a dead rubber in the standings, but Dream11 users can still enjoy fantasy games. Delhi's surface has generally favoured spinners and power-hitters who can take advantage of the short boundaries. Here are three top captain or vice-captain choices to consider for today’s match.
#3 Abhishek Sharma - SRH
Abhishek Sharma has been the heartbeat of SRH’s top order this season, scoring 407 runs in 12 innings at a stunning strike rate of 192.89—the best among openers in IPL 2025.
Importantly, he averages 47.75 at a strike rate of 207.6 in Delhi across T20s, which suits his aggressive style perfectly. As an opener, he has the best chance to face the maximum number of balls, making him the safest high-upside captaincy option in today’s game.
Abhishek Sharma is also the only batter to score 400+ runs with a strike rate of over 180 in back-to-back IPL seasons.
#2 Sunil Narine - KKR
Sunil Narine continues to be KKR’s biggest all-round asset. Despite being 36 years old, he has made a case for himself to get retained next season.
In 11 matches this season, he’s picked up 10 wickets at an economy of 7.54, while also scoring 215 runs at a strike rate of 167.96. He has often given KKR quickfire runs in the powerplay.
He was Player of the Match against the Delhi Capitals at this very venue earlier this season, and Delhi’s sluggish pitch brings his variations into play. Narine is a proven fantasy beast who can deliver with either bat or ball—or both.
#1 Heinrich Klaasen - SRH
Heinrich Klaasen is one of the most dangerous middle-order players in the tournament. What would concern Kolkata is the fact that he has a stellar record against KKR.
In seven innings against the defending champions, Klaasen has racked up 214 runs at an average and strike rate of 42.8 and 162.12, respectively.
With SRH prone to middle-order collapses, Klaasen often comes in during high-pressure phases, allowing him to play more deliveries. If he gets going, especially against KKR’s spinners in the middle overs, he could break the game open and rack up a huge fantasy score.
