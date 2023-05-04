SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 4th, 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will be hosting this SRH vs KKR encounter on Thursday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad got back to winning ways by beating the Delhi Capitals in their last game. Batting first, the Sunrisers posted 197 on the board for the loss of six wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Delhi Capitals to 188/6 to win the game by nine runs.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, suffered their sixth loss of IPL 2023 in their previous fixture. The Knight Riders scored 179 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. The bowlers struggled as they failed to defend their total to lose the game by seven wickets against Gujarat Titans.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SRH vs KKR game.

#3 Mayank Markande (SRH) – 7.5 credits

Mayank Markande in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Mayank Markande has been outstanding for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in this edition of the IPL. He has been the leading wicket-taker for his side, with 10 wickets to his name in six outings. He averages an impressive 15.40 with the ball and has bowled economically in the competition so far.

Markande returned figures of 2/20 in his four overs in their win over the Capitals in their last game, which was a high-scoring one. The leg-spinner looks in good rhythm and is a vital member of the Sunrisers' side in the SRH vs KKR clash.

#2 Rinku Singh (KKR) – 8 credits

Rinku Singh receiving the award (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Rinku Singh has been in rich form with the bat in IPL 2023. After his heroics against the Titans, all eyes are on him and he has certainly lived up to expectations as he has performed consistently for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rinku has scored 270 runs in nine matches so far at a hefty average of 54. He is striking at 151.69 in the competition and is a vital cog in the KKR’s batting lineup. He will be looking to contribute against the Sunrisers in their upcoming clash.

#1 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – 7.5 credits

Heinrich Klaasen in action (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Heinrich Klaasen has grabbed the opportunities that have come his way this IPL season. He plays the role of a finisher perfectly for the Sunrisers in IPL 2023. The South African wicket-keeper batter has scored 153 runs in five innings so far and is striking at 182.14.

Klaasen played a fantastic knock of 53* off just 27 balls to take his side to 197 which they defended successfully against the Capitals in their last game. His knock comprised four maximums and two fours. You can rely on him to give you points in the SRH vs KKR clash.

