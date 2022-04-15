SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 25

The 25th match of IPL 2022 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, April 15.

After a tough start to their IPL 2022 campaign, Sunrisers Hyderabad have bounced back with two strong performances against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT). The likes of Kane Williamson and T Natarajan have been impressive with the bat and ball, respectively, with the middle order also finding some form in the previous game. However, they face a strong Kolkata Knight Riders side who have won three out of their first five IPL 2022 games. While their bowling attack has held them in good stead, KKR will be hoping for their batters to come good as well. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, Kolkata might start as the favorites. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Mumbai.

SRH vs KKR Probable Playing 11 Today

SRH XI

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi/Priyam Garg, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Sheryas Gopal/J Suchith, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

KKR XI

Aaron Finch/Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings/Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav and Rasikh Dar/Shivam Mavi.

Match Details

SRH vs KKR, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 25

Date and Time: 15th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Brabourne Stadium with 180 being par at the venue. The pacers might not get much swing early on, enticing the batters to make full use of the powerplay restrictions. As the match progresses, the pitch could slow down with a change of pace then being the key. The spinners will play a big role in the middle overs given the turn on offer. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with the dew factor bound to come into play in the second innings.

Today’s SRH vs KKR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran had a decent outing in the previous game, scoring some handy runs and guiding SRH to a solid win over Gujarat Titans. The southpaw is one of the most explosive batters in the world and is capable of winning games single-handedly. Although he will face a stern test in the form of KKR's spin-twin Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, Pooran is a good addition to have in your SRH vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shreyas Iyer: KKR captain Shreyas Iyer hasn't been in the best of form in IPL 2022 so far, but he did score a fine fifty against Delhi Capitals (DC). Shreyas is one of the best players of spin in the IPL and can shift gears at will. With Iyer finding some form in the previous game, he is one to watch out for today.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is perhaps the best all-rounder in the tournament with his numbers speaking for themselves. Although he has only shown glimpses of his ability, Russell's big-hitting abilities have already had an impact in IPL 2022. With his death-bowling skills also bound to come into play, he is a must-have in your SRH vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Marco Jansen: Marco Jansen has impressed since his IPL 2022 debut, using his ability to generate extra bounce to good effect. Jansen can pack a punch with the bat as well, holding him in good stead ahead of this encounter.

Top 3 best players to pick in SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Umesh Yadav (KKR) - 348 points

Andre Russell (KKR) - 280 points

T Natarajan (SRH) - 262 points

Important stats for SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Andre Russell - 130 runs in 5 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 173.33

Abhishek Sharma - 139 runs in 4 IPL 2022 innings, Average: 34.75

Umesh Yadav - 10 wickets in 5 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 13.20

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer, Aiden Markram, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunil Narine and Marco Jansen.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer. Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran.

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunil Narine and Umran Malik.

Captain: Kane Williamson. Vice-captain: Andre Russell.

Edited by Samya Majumdar