SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 11th, 2021

Match three of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Perennial contenders Sunrisers Hyderabad begin their IPL 2021 campaign on Sunday with high expectations on their shoulders. Led by David Warner, SRH have a very competitive squad coming into the IPL 2021. While the overseas batting slot, currently a toss-up between Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow, continues to be a debatable aspect, the Sunrisers have a lot of depth within their Indian contingency. The addition of Kedar Jadhav adds some much-needed experience in their middle-order, which has been a cause for concern over the last few years. But all eyes will be on the duo of Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will lead SRH's bowling attack in IPL 2021. Not to mention T Natarajan, who is more than capable of holding his own in what is a star-studded bowling attack.

But the Sunrisers will need to be on their toes in their first IPL 2021 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders, who look a more settled unit than last time around. While they boast a few world-beaters in Shubman Gill and Pat Cummins, all eyes will be on Andre Russell, who was adjudged the MVP in the previous IPL held in India. With charismatic Eoin Morgan set to lead the Knight Riders, hopes will be high among fans.

While the Knight Riders aren't pushovers by any means, they will head into their first IPL 2021 game as underdogs, given the Sunrisers' bowling attack. With premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan set to star for the Sunrisers, the Kolkata Knight Riders will have their hands full come Sunday. Either way, one can expect a riveting contest between the two as they look to start their IPL 2021 campaigns with an emphatic win.

Squads to choose from

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer

Predicted Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha/Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson/Kedhar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder/Mujeeb ur Rehman, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson/Sunil Narine and Harbhajan Singh/Kuldeep Yadav

Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 3, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 11th April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

As seen in the IPL 2021 opener, the pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is a touch on the slower side. While the new ball will skid on nicely to the bat, the pitch should slow down as the match progresses. The pacers should get some assistance early on with the new ball, after which variations will be key. Similarly, spinners will also have their say in the game, with ample turn available off the surface. The batsmen will need to make use of the bigger boundaries and keep rotating the strike. Both teams will ideally look to chase, with dew likely to play a factor later on. 160-170 should be par at the venue, with wickets in hand being critical to either side's fortunes.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SRH vs KKR)

SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik, David Warner, Nitish Rana, Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Karthik, David Warner, Nitish Rana, Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Kane Williamson, T Natarajan, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy and Rashid Khan

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Andre Russell