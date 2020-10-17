SRH vs KKR IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 18th, 2020

Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has the Kolkata Knight Riders facing the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

After a promising start to their IPL campaign, the Kolkata Knight Riders are in free-fall, having registered two consecutive losses heading into this fixture. A change in captaincy didn't help as Eoin Morgan and co fell well short of the Mumbai Indians due to Quinton de Kock's blitzkrieg on Friday.

The former IPL champions have eight points from eight games so far and will be looking to get back into winning ways as soon as possible. For that to happen, they will need the likes of Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana to fire on all cylinders, not to mention Andre Russell, who is yet to get going in IPL 2020.

Andre Russell and KKR are in for a very stern test against the Sunrisers, who are also looking to get back into winning ways after losing their previous two fixtures in the competition. Despite the heroics of Jonny Bairstow and Rashid Khan in IPL 2020, the Sunrisers have dearly missed the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

However, Natarajan has alleviated the death bowling concerns to some extent. The onus is on captain David Warner, who despite having scored 284 runs in IPL 2020, has looked out of touch so far. The Orange Army will be hoping for the southpaw to come good against KKR, especially with their hopes of a playoff place on the line.

The previous IPL 2020 game between the two sides saw Shubman Gill star with the bat as KKR beat SRH by seven wickets. However, both teams have had a few personnel changes since then and look evenly matched on paper this time around.

With both teams looking to boost their chances of a top-four finish, we should be in for a cracking start to a double-header Sunday in the IPL.

Squads to choose from

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi

Predicted Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma/Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Chris Green/Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi/Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakravarthy.

Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 35

Date: 18th October 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game between KKR and MI, the pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a touch two-paced with the bowlers enjoying the conditions out in the middle.

While the spinners have extracted some turn off the surface, the bowlers have used variations in pace quite effectively at this venue in IPL 2020. The powerplay phase is relatively easier for run-scoring against the brand new ball, although plenty of swing is on offer for the pacers.

Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, considering the Abu Dhabi heat in this afternoon fixture. With the pitch also expected to slow down a touch, 160 should be par at this venue in this fixture.

SRH vs KKR IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SRH vs KKR IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Dinesh Karthik, David Warner, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Priyam Garg, Andre Russell, Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins, Khaleel Ahmed and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Nitish Rana

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Priyam Garg, Andre Russell, Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan