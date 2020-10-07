Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 sees Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

It hasn't entirely gone according to plan for KXIP under KL Rahul in IPL 2020. Although they could have ended up with three wins in their first four games, their last IPL 2020 match against CSK was a rude awakening for the KXIP bowlers.

While the trio of Rahul, Pooran and Agarwal have delivered consistently with the bat, the bowlers haven't been able to come up with the goods with the duo of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis taking them to the cleaners in their most recent game. KXIP currently dwell at the bottom of the table with just one win in five games and would desperately want to turn things around on Thursday.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have done relatively better with two wins in five games. However, they have already lost Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh to injuries, which now leaves David Warner and the team management with a lot of selection questions.

While SRH's middle order has fared well in recent games, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's absence is one that SRH will be most worried about with Siddharth Kaul looking out of his depth against MI.

The onus will be on David Warner to fire at the top of the order, considering that his form directly correlates to the way SRH perform in the IPL.

SRH has the upper hand going into this fixture with a head-to-head record of 10-4 in their favour. But they will have to wary of KXIP's power-packed batting with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal featuring among the highest run-scorers in IPL 2020.

With both teams looking for a morale-boosting win on Thursday, we should be in for an entertaining game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Squads to choose from

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin

Predicted Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson/Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi/Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell and Mujeeb ur Rehman/Chris Jordan.

Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

Date: 8th October 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides on Thursday with the average first innings score in Dubai being 179 in IPL 2020. While the batsmen have made good use of the conditions at this venue, there is ample help on offer for the bowlers as well.

The pacers have gotten the new ball to swing around and have kept the batsmen on their toes. In fact, most teams have looked to see out the opening passage of play without any loss of wickets.

The spinners have extracted some turn off the surface and their battle against the batsmen in the middle overs will be crucial in the context of the game. Wickets in hand is another key aspect with both teams likely to bat first upon winning the toss despite dew playing a part later in the game.

Anything above 165 should be a good score with the pitch conditions unlikely to change much during this IPL fixture.

SRH vs KXIP IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SRH vs KXIP IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Priyam Garg, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Abdul Samad, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, T Natarajan and Rashid Khan

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Manish Pandey, David Warner, Priyam Garg, KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Abdul Samad, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, T Natarajan and Rashid Khan

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: KL Rahul