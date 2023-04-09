SRH vs PBKS Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 9th, 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face each other in Match No.14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday, April 9. The SRH vs PBKS match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Sunrisers, led by Aiden Markram, have lost both their matches thus far. They are yet to find the right combination and are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.867.

The Kings, on the other hand, have won both their matches against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). They will fancy their chances against SRH, who have looked out of sorts.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for GT vs KKR. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) – 9 credits

Shikhar Dhawan has batted beautifully thus far in IPL 2023. The left-handed batter is among the leading run-getters, having scored 126 runs from two matches at an average of 126 and a strike-rate of 148.24. He should be a must in your fantasy team for the SRH vs PBKS match.

#2 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) – 8.5 credits

Arshdeep Singh has been a genuine wicket-taker for the Punjab team for quite some time. In the ongoing IPL, the left-armer has already picked up five wickets.

He also won the Player of the Match award against the Knight Riders. Making him either the captain or vice-captain for the SRH vs PBKS match could benefit you a lot.

#1 Aiden Markram (SRH) – 8.5 credits

Aiden Markram is yet to get going in IPL 2023, but given his class and recent form, he is expected to come good sooner rather than later. Markram has also rolled his arms over, meaning that he can fetch you points with the ball as well.

