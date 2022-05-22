SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 70

According to the IPL 2022 schedule, the 70th and final group match will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, 22nd May.

Both Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have identical records to show for their efforts this season, but both are already out of the running for a top-four finish. While Punjab Kings have failed to string consecutive wins, Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled in the second half of the tournament. Although the reverse fixture saw Punjab Kings being decimated by the Sunrisers, a more evenly-fought contest beckons in Mumbai.

SRH vs PBKS Probable Playing 11 Today

PBKS XI

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar.

SRH XI

Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Fazalhaq Farooqui, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.

Match Details

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Match 70

Date and Time: 22nd May 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is a good one to bat on, with the ball skidding on nicely under lights. Batters will look to attack the bowling from ball one with there being little swing on offer early on. Although there could be some turn available for the spinners, dew would go against them, especially in the second half of the match. Wickets in hand will be key, with teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss at the venue.

Today’s SRH vs PBKS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow has been Punjab's best batter since moving to the top of the order midway through IPL 2022. His ability to score quick runs early on in the powerplay holds him in good stead. With a favourable match-up in store, Bairstow is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring a fine half-century under pressure. He has been SRH's best batter in IPL 2022, showing intent against both pace and spin. Given his form, he is a handy addition to your SRH vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone is one of the most destructive players in the world with his ability to hit boundaries at will holding him in good stead. While he has excelled in a middle-order role for Punjab, he also adds value with his bowling prowess. With Livingstone bound to have a say with bat and ball, he can be backed to come good today.

Bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has excelled as the lead pacer for SRH despite not picking up too many wickets in IPL 2022. He has regained his confidence and looks a threat in the powerplay and death overs. With Bhuvi coming into this game on the back of a brilliant performance against Mumbai Indians (MI), he is a must-have in your SRH vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SRH vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

Umran Malik (SRH) - 727 points

Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 793 points

Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) - 697 points

Important stats for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

Rahul Tripathi - 393 runs in 13 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 39.30

Jonny Bairstow - 230 runs in 10 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 143.75

Kagiso Rabada - 18 wickets in 10 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 17.94

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Priyam Garg, Aiden Markram, Liam Livingstone, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-captain: Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Liam Livingstone, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Mayank Agarwal. Vice-captain: Aiden Markram.

