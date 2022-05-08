SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 54

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, 8 May.

After a five-match winning run in IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad have stumbled to a couple of losses. Despite their poor recent form, SRH are still in the mix for a playoff spot and will look to return to winning ways sooner rather than later. They face Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have shown glimpses of what they are truly capable of doing. While their batting unit continues to struggle for consistency, their bowling attack will be key today. With both teams eager to boost their playoff chances, an intriguing game beckons in Mumbai.

RCB vs SRH Probable Playing 11 Today

SRH Probable 11

Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal/J Suchith, T Natarajan/Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott and Umran Malik.

RCB Probable 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood.

Match Details

SRH vs RCB, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Match 54

Date and Time: 8th May 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

SRH vs RCB Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede has been a touch sluggish in recent matches. Although the bowlers are likely to get ample help off the surface, the dimensions of the ground go against them. Wickets in hand will be key, with the surface easing out a touch as the match progresses. With this being a day game, the pitch shouldn't change much. Teams have preferred to chase upon winning the toss, but batting first might not be a bad option given the setting of the game.

Today’s SRH vs RCB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran comes into this game on the back of consecutive fifties, both in losing causes. However, Pooran's intent and explosive ability makes him a noteworthy option in the middle overs. With Dinesh Karthik likely to bat only in the backend of the innings, Pooran should get the nod in your SRH vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy team.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli, since returning to the top of the order, has shown signs of returning to form. Although he hasn't looked at his best, Virat's numbers and undeniable ability make him a good option for your SRH vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is one of the best players of spin in the world, with the Australian showing glimpses of his ability in IPL 2022. In addition to his big-hitting prowess, Maxwell adds value with his off-spin, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a decent outing against the Delhi Capitals (DC), holding his own in both the powerplay and death overs. In the likely absence of T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar's wicket-taking ability will need to come to the fore. With the veteran in decent form, he can be backed to pick up a wicket or two today.

To see list of IPL winner, click here.

Top 3 best players to pick in SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) - 321 points

Aiden Markram (SRH) - 290 points

T Natarajan (SRH) - 361 points

Important stats for SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

Rahul Tripathi - 250 runs in 10 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 166.67

Faf du Plessis - 316 runs in 11 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 28.73

Wanindu Hasaranga - 16 wickets in 11 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 19.00

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga and Kartik Tyagi.

Captain: Glenn Maxwell. Vice-captain: Kane Williamson.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel and Umran Malik.

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Rahul Tripathi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar