SRH vs RCB IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Nov 6th, 2020

The Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 pits IPL 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been on a roll of late, recording three wins on the trot. The nature of those wins has been extremely convincing, with Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Holder bringing much-needed balance to the team. Adding the exploits of David Warner and Rashid Khan to the equation should make the Sunrisers Hyderabad the favorites heading into the all-important Eliminator.

Their opponents, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), haven't been in the best of form recently. Although they have lost their last four league games, RCB still managed to sneak into the IPL play-offs.

Despite their poor form, RCB boast a star-studded batting unit headlined by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. With Devdutt Padikkal firing on all cylinders at the top of the order, RCB will be banking on their batsmen to deliver. The potency of their bowling unit remains concerning, especially with the doubts around Chris Morris's fitness.

In the head to head matches during the league phase, both teams won a game apiece. However, SRH's stunning win last week against Virat Kohli and Co. should give them the upper hand in terms of confidence. With both teams looking to stay alive in the IPL, we can expect a nerve-racking encounter in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Y Prithviraj, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

Predicted Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmad/Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali/Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wriddhiman Saha (WK), David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem, T. Natarajan, and Sandeep Sharma

Match Details

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Eliminator

Date: 6th November 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has played well over the last few games with the ball coming onto the bat fairly well. While there isn't much spin on offer, the pacers have enjoyed some movement off the surface with the new ball.

Back of a length deliveries and change of pace will be key for the pacers, who have been successful at this venue. The batsmen will have to bide their team in the middle before going big. However, that batting strategy that has yielded mixed rewards due to lack of execution.

With dew expected to play a role in the latter half of the match, both teams will look to chase, although the setting of this IPL encounter may lure captains into defending a total. 160-170 should be a competitive total at this venue although either side is well and truly capable of breaching the par score with ease in this IPL play-off game

