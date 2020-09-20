SRH vs RCB IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Sept 21st, 2020

One of the most awaited clashes in the tournament kick-starts the week as former IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

There is a new vibe about the current RCB side heading into the season. For starters, they have changed personnel at the helm with the duo of Mike Hesson and Simon Katich joining hands with Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

The move has already seen an evident shift in ideology with a horses-for-courses approach being preached at the IPL Auction. However, the IPL's move to the UAE wasn't something that was envisioned, although RCB still look well-equipped for a good campaign in the Gulf nation.

Like RCB, the Sunrisers also have a new coach in Trevor Bayliss, with David Warner taking charge as captain once again. Apart from a few acquisitions, the squad is largely settled with the likes of Rashid Khan, and Jonny Bairstow set to don the orange jersey.

The Sunrisers will ideally fancy their chances against RCB, given the latter's perennial worries in the bowling department. The duo of Warner and Bairstow would have good memories against RCB, especially after their rampant double-century stand in Hyderabad last year.

Both teams have traded blows in the past with the head-to-head record reading 8-6 in favour of SRH. With some of the best T20 players set for their first taste of IPL 2020 action, we should be in for a cracking encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg/Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat Singh/Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umesh Yadav

Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Date: 21st September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday with the ball coming on to the bat fairly well. However, it could be a touch on the slower side with this being the second match in two days at this venue.

The powerplay overs are going to be crucial with spin expected to play a major role in the middle phase. Dew should also have a say in the proceedings with both sides looking to chase on winning the toss.

160 should be a competitive total with the conditions not likely to change much during the game.

