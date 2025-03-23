SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 2

The second match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squaring off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Sunday, March 23. Ahead of the tie, here's all you need to know about the SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were last year's runner-up as they lost the final match to Kolkata Knight Riders. They played a different brand of cricket last year and are expected to continue the same this year too with more hitters in the squad. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, lost last year's Qualifier 2 match to the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 36 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 20 head-to-head matches. Rajasthan Royals have won nine matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 11 matches.

SRH vs RR Match Details

The second match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad. The game is set to start at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SRH vs RR, 2nd Match

Date and Time: 23 March 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to hit the ball. Top-order batters and all-rounders are crucial at this venue.

The last T20 match played at this venue was between India and Bangladesh where a total of 461 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

SRH vs RR Form Guide

SRH - Will be playing their first match

RR - Will be playing their first match

SRH vs RR Probable Playing XI

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, and Simarjeet Singh (impact player).

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Sandeep Sharma, and Sanju Samson (impact player).

SRH vs RR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has exceptional head-to-head and venue records, amassing 527 runs in 12 matches at an average of around 53. Heinrich Klaasen is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.

Batters

Travis Head

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Travis Head are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Head was in exceptional form in last year's IPL and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 271 runs in seven venue matches with a strike rate of 183. Shimron Hetmyer is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Abhishek will open the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad and might bowl a few overs in today's match. He has smashed 328 runs and picked up two wickets in 15 venue matches. Nitesh Reddy is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Mohammad Shami

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Jofra Archer and Mohammed Shami. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Shami has taken 19 wickets in 14 head-to-head matches. Pat Cummins is another good bowler for today's match.

SRH vs RR match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Travis Head is one of the most crucial picks from Sunrisers Hyderabad as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings with Abhishek Sharma. He has smashed 271 runs in just seven venue matches. He has also smashed 92 runs in just two head-to-head meetings.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is another crucial pick from the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. He is in superb form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has also smashed 109 runs and picked up two wickets in seven head-to-head matches.

5 Must-Picks for SRH vs RR, 2nd Match

Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanju Samson

Heinrich Klaasen

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: H Klaasen, S Samson

Batters: T Head, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: A Sharma, W Hasaranga, K Nitish Reddy, R Parag

Bowlers: M Shami, P Cummins, J Archer

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: H Klaasen, S Samson, I Kishan, D Jurel

Batters: T Head, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: A Sharma, K Nitish Reddy, R Parag

Bowlers: M Shami, H Patel

