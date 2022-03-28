SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 5

The fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin a new chapter with David Warner and Rashid Khan no longer a part of the franchise. SRH, ahead of IPL 2022, have seemingly placed their faith in youth, with the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Umran Malik eyeing a big season. The former IPL champions have a good blend of youth and experience with a lot riding on Kane Williamson to lead his troops from the front.

As for their opponents, the Rajasthan Royals had a strong IPL 2022 Auction, filling in a lot of holes that needed fixing. With a batting unit that boasts Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson, the Royals will fancy a win in their IPL 2022 opener. With some of the world's best T20 players taking to the field for their first taste of IPL 2022 action, a cracking game lies ahead in Pune.

SRH vs RR Probable Playing 11 Today

SRH XI

Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.

RR XI

Jos Buttler (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

Match Details

SRH vs RR, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 29th March 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons in Pune with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. The batters should enjoy the bounce off the surface, allowing them to go on the attack from the start. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down a touch, bringing the spinners into play. Dew could play a big role in the second half of the match, luring teams into preferring to chase upon winning the toss. 170-180 should be a good total, but both teams are capable of going well above and beyond.

Today’s SRH vs RR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is back in Rajasthan colors and set to bat at the top of the order. The last time Buttler faced SRH in the IPL, he scored a whopping 124 off just 64 balls. The Englishman is a brilliant player of pace and can hold his own against spin too. With the pitches also being good for batting in IPL 2022, Buttler is a must-have in your SRH vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Kane Williamson: Kane Williamson is expected to bat in the top order with a lot riding on him, especially in the middle overs. Against a side that boasts spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin in their ranks, Williamson, who is a decent player of spin, will have to buckle down and get SRH to a big total. Although he hasn't played much cricket recently, the New Zealand skipper is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram is likely to feature ahead of Glenn Phillips as SRH's fourth overseas player for IPL 2022. Although his batting position is still uncertain, Markram has the skills to excel both as an opener as well ass in the middle order role. Markram's off-spin could also be used as a secondary spin option, adding value to his case ahead of this intriguing IPL 2022 game.

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal is set to turn out for the Royals in IPL 2022, with the leggie being viewed as an integral part of their bowling attack. Chahal is a deceptive bowler who relies on variations in pace and can prove to be a handful for the right-handed-heavy SRH side. Given his recent form, Chahal should be a good addition to your SRH vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Kane Williamson (SRH)

Nicholas Pooran (SRH)

Sanju Samson (RR)

Important stats for SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Sanju Samson - 484 runs in 14 IPL 2021 matches, Average: 40.33

Rahul Tripathi - 397 runs in 17 IPL 2021 innings, Average: 28.36

Yuzvendra Chahal - 18 wickets in 15 IPL 2021 matches, Average: 20.78

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

SRH vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tripathi, Devdutt Padikkal, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Umran Malik.

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Rahul Tripathi.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson, Devdutt Padikkal, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and T Natarajan.

Captain: Kane Williamson. Vice-captain: Jos Buttler.

