TRA vs SUP Women's IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women's IPL Match - Nov 7th, 2020

The third match of the Women's IPL 2020 pits Trailblazers against Supernovas at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Trailblazers stayed true to their name as they blazed to a nine-wicket win in their IPL 2020 opener against Velocity earlier in the week. Riding on the exploits of their bowling attack, the Trailblazers were able to get the all-important win and will now be looking to top the IPL 2020 table with another win on Saturday.

Their opponents, Supernovas, have lost their only IPL 2020 game so far, with the Velocity duo of Sushma Verma and Sune Luus pulling off a heist at the death. Apart from their quality bowling attack, the Supernovas batting comprises of the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues, who will be key to their fortunes as they seek to qualify for the Women's IPL 2020 final.

Trailblazers are the undoubted favourites heading into the final league game of the Women's IPL 2020 in what should be in for a very competitive game in Sharjah. With either side looking to make the final in the Women's IPL 2020, another entertaining contest beckons in the riveting competition.

Squads to choose from:

Trailblazers

Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantam, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

Supernovas

Advertisement

Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.

Predicted Playing-11

Trailblazers

Smriti Mandhana (C), Deandra Dottin, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Sophie Ecclestone, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Jhulan Goswami.

Supernovas

Priya Punia, Chamari Atapattu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shashikala Siriwardene, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shakera Selman and Ayabonga Khaka.

Match Details

Match: Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Match 3

Date: 7th November 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to rule the roost in this Women's IPL 2020 game, as the pitch in Sharjah offers a lot of turn and bounce.

With not much swing on offer for the pacers, the batters will be wary of the spinners, as the pitch tends to get slower as the match progresses. Dew is also expected to play a part in the latter half of the game, which should pave the way for a more even contest.

Both teams will ideally look to bat first and make the most of the batting conditions, with 120-130 considered to be a par score at this venue in the Women's IPL 2020.

TRA vs SUP Women's IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TRA vs SUP Women's IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ghosh, J Rodrigues, P Punia, S Mandhana, C Atapattu, D Sharma, D Dottin, R Yadav, P Yadav, J Goswami and S Ecclestone.

Captain: J Rodrigues. Vice-Captain: D Sharma.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Ghosh, J Rodrigues, P Punia, S Mandhana, H Kaur, D Sharma, D Dottin, A Reddy, P Yadav, J Goswami and S Ecclestone.

Captain: P Yadav. Vice-Captain: S Mandhana.