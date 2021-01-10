ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC prediction, preview, team news and more

ATK Mohun Bagan face Mumbai City FC in a top-of-the-table ISL clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Monday.

Both teams have been a cut above the rest of the pack so far, with Mumbai City FC two points ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan at the moment.

With these two looking like the only teams that will realistically compete for the ISL League Winners' Shield this season, this game assumes huge significance. A win would take Mumbai City FC five points clear, and with a half a season to go, they would fancy themselves to go on and finish the job.

In their last game, Mumbai City beat Bengaluru FC 3-1, with goals from Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

ATK Mohun Bagan on the other hand, beat NorthEast United 2-0, with two second-half goals. Roy Krishna gave them the lead early in the second half, before a Benjamin Lambot own-goal confirmed the win for them.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC head-to-head

With this being ATK Mohun Bagan's first season in the ISL, the records of the erstwhile ATK FC have not carried on. This will be the first match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Mumbai City FC form guide: W-W-W-D-W

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC team news

ATK Mohun Bagan

There are still some doubts over whether Javi Hernandez will be fit for ATK Mohun Bagan. Manvir Singh could also return to the starting XI, with Prabir Das likely to make way for him.

Mumbai City FC

Ogbeche's cameo in the last match might have done enough to earn him a spot in the starting XI for this game, with Adam Le Fondre possibly making way for him. .

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC predicted XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arindam Bhattacharya; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose; Carl McHugh, Pronay Halder; Manvir Singh, Edu Garcia, David Williams; Roy Krishna.

Mumbai City FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Amrinder Singh; Mohammed Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Bartholomew Ogbeche.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC prediction

With the kind of attacking football that Mumbai City have been playing in recent matches, we are fancying the Islanders to put one over the Mariners in this game.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-2 Mumbai City FC