Barcelona failed with 2 audacious last-minute transfer approaches on deadline day: Reports

According to reports, Barcelona made two failed moves for Nabil Fekir and Dani Olmo on transfer deadline day.

The Catalan club wanted the players on loan. However, RB Leipzig and Real Betis, the respective clubs of Olmo and Fekir, didn't entertain the negotiations.

The Catalan club have already made some massive additions to their attack during the course of the transfer window.

Robert Lewandowski has arrived from Bayern Munich in a blockbuster move. Raphinha also signed from Leeds United.

However, they are set to lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea on the last day of the window. The Blues are also keen on adding Memphis Depay to their arsenal.

The departures might be the reason why Xavi Hernandez is keen on adding some back-ups to his squad on deadline day.

Both Fekir and Olmo are important players for their clubs. Fekir, the World Cup winner, has made 129 appearances for his side, Real Betis. The 29-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided 25 assists during his stint at the club.

He helped Betis manage a fifth-place finish last time out in La Liga. To add to that, they also won the Copa del Rey trophy last season.

Dani Olmo, meanwhile, has been a part of RB Leipzig since the 2019-20 season. The Spaniard has made 98 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals and providing 21 assists.

Barcelona are set to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal

Hector Bellerin is set to join Barcelona

According to Fabrizio Romano, Hector Bellerin is set to complete a deadline-day move from Arsenal to Barcelona.

The Spaniard has fallen down Mikel Arteta's pecking order at the Emirates, with the Spanish philosopher preferring to play the likes of Tomiyasu, Cedric, and Ben White ahead of Bellerin.

Xavi Hernandez, meanwhile, has been keen on adding a right-back to his squad. Sergino Dest has recently completed a move to AC Milan.

Bellerin has been a part of Arsenal's senior team since the 2013-14 season. However, he spent last season out on loan at Real Betis.

In 239 games for the Gunners, Bellerin scored nine goals and provided 29 assists. That said, his association is set to end soon as the 27-year-old looks poised to complete a move to Camp Nou.

Bellerin spent eight years at Barcelona's academy before joining Arsenal in 2011. The player will look to make an impact upon his return to the club.

