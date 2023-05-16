“Major missing Miyan in the Cristiano fan club” - RCB come up with Cristiano Ronaldo tribute post involving Virat Kohli and 2 others

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recently shared a tribute post for Cristiano Ronaldo. The post didn't feature fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who is a big fan of the Portuguese and pulls out his celebration every time he picks up a wicket.

The RCB post featured batter Virat Kohli, all-rounder Wayne Parnell and leg-spinner Karn Sharma. The caption read:

"Major missing Miyan in the @cristiano fan club."

Here's the post:

Kohli is a Cristiano Ronaldo fan as well and has previously commented on the Portuguese's performances. Parnell, too, is a fan of the former Real Madrid star and celebrates like him after taking wickets.

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana has been spotted pulling off the Cristiano celebration as well.

"Still doing at the highest level at 38" - Virat Kohli jumped in defense of Ronaldo after his performance against PSG

Soon after joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo faced Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a friendly encounter. Captaining Riyadh XI, the Portuguese netted twice but couldn't save his side from sliding to a 5-4 defeat.

After the match, Kohli took to his Instagram to jump in defense of Ronaldo and question his detractors. He captioned the story:

“Still doing it at the highest level at 38. The football experts sitting and criticizing him every week for attention are conveniently quiet now that he's put in this kind of performance against one of the top clubs in the world. And he was apparently finished.”

Ronaldo has since made 16 appearances for Al-Nassr across competitions, scoring 12 and assisting two goals. In the process, he has helped the club qualify for next season's AFC Champions League.

RCB, meanwhile, are currently fifth in the IPL 2023 points table with two league matches left to play. They will need to win at least one of their remaining two encounters to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs of the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes