“Whistle Podu” - Premier League star shows support for Chennai Super Kings amid ongoing IPL season

Fulham captain Tom Cairney recently posted an Instagram video cheering for the IPL (Indian Premier League) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In the video, the 33-year-old can be heard saying the iconic CSK slogan 'Whistle Podu,' as he celebrated their crucial win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 12.

The Chennai Super Kings defeated RR by five wickets to get two crucial points and move to #3 on the IPL points table. After winning the toss, Rajasthan decided to bat first.

Although the Royals got an electric start, courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal, CSK pulled proceedings back quite well. RR were restricted to 141/5 in 20 overs despite some late fireworks from Dhurv Jurel (28) and Riyan Parag (47). However, it wouldn't be easy for MS Dhoni's men as the pitch wasn't conducive to batting and the bowlers were getting a lot of help.

Needing 142 to win at 7.1 RPO, the Chennai Super Kings started well. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell accelerated up-front, while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was solid at one end. However, they lost a few wickets in the middle overs, which made Sanju Samson's men smell blood.

In the middle of all this, Ravindra Jadeja was given out in an unusual way as he was found guilty of obstructing the field. Despite the chaos, Gaikwad steered the ship toward victory. CSK reached the target with 10 balls to spare.

This win for Chennai takes them one step closer to qualification for the playoffs. However, many other teams are gnawing at their heels, and the qualification battle is turning out to be exciting.

Saturday's clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru might be a potential knockout

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in the IPL (via Getty and Facebook/ Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

The Chennai Super Kings have 14 points from 13 matches and a healthy NRR of +0.528. However, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are right behind them with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Given the current situation, Saturday's CSK vs. RCB clash at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium becomes a potential knockout for both teams. A win for Chennai will virtually guarantee them a place in the last four. However, Faf du Plessis' men have a slightly complicated situation.

RCB have a comparatively inferior NRR (+0.387), and they must beat CSK by more than 18 runs or chase the target within 18.1 overs to exceed CSK's NRR. Moreover, they will also need to pray for Hyderabad's losses in their last two matches.

RCB have never lost an IPL match on May 18 in the tournament's history. In the four encounters on this day, Virat Kohli has recorded two centuries and one half-century to steer RCB home every time. In this year's tournament, the ex-RCB captain is in scintillating form and has scored 661 runs in 13 innings at an average of 66.10.